Roughly 250 watchmen at the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports came to a tentative deal with their employers, averting a strike at the gateways.

The agreement averts a stoppage that could have disrupted six container terminals that handle more than half the cargo at the port complex.at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach has been avoided after port security guards and their terminal employers agreed on a tentative contract.

The PMA, which represents the operators of West Coast port terminals, announced the agreement Saturday morning. It is subject to ratification by the Local 26 members, and the current contract will be extended pending ratification.

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“We thank the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service and U.S. Department of Labor for their help, and the Local 26 bargaining committee for its work at the table,” read a statement from the PMA. “This agreement provides certainty for the ports, for the cargo owners and workers throughout the supply chain who depend on them, and for the Southern California, regional and national economies.

” Although the 250 watchmen represented 2 percent of the ILWU workforce at the ports, thousands of union-represented dockworkers, marine clerks and foremen were expected to honor its picket line. Those employees work under Such a mass work stoppage would have disrupted the ports’ operations and more than half of the cargo moving in and out of the twin gateways.

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Six of the ports’ 13 container terminals were expected to be impacted, alongside two non-container terminals.threat had loomed as the L.A. and Long Beach ports had already had difficulty moving rail-bound cargo inland in recent months as containersOver the fears of supply chain disruption, more than 110 trade associations in the U.S. across retail, manufacturing, agriculture and transportation and logistics had called on the parties to stay at the negotiating table Friday after talks had stalled earlier in the week. The local union’s contract expired in July 2025, after which the members have worked under an extension.

The two sides have met regularly for more than a year with help from federal mediators. Three extensions pushed the deal’s negotiation deadline from Nov. 1 to Nov. 20. PMA’s offer includes a $3,200 one-time bonus and a wage proposal that would raise average annual earnings for full-time watchmen from more than $170,000 to $198,000.

The offer also called for maintaining fully employer-paid healthcare for active workers and retirees, valued at more than $62,000 each year, and increased pension benefits up to $93,200 a year for workers with the longest tenure. With the union contract expiring Saturday at 12:01 a.m., shippers face a work stoppage on top of a nine-day rail backlog. Flexport warns a three-day strike could "wreak havoc.

"The commission says nearly 500 Panama-flagged vessels were detained, and recommended Congress to authorize a response and order an FMC probe within 90 days.