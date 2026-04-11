La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony Finalize Divorce Settlement After 2021 Filing

La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony have settled their divorce five years after she filed in 2021. The pair, who split in 2017, remain close friends and co-parent their 19-year-old son Kiyan.

La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony have reached a settlement in their divorce, five years after she filed in 2021, according to court documents. The pair informed the court this week of the agreement.

Anthonys Divorce Settlement Finalized

They broke up in 2017 after seven years of marriage. La La, 44, and Carmelo, 42, have remained close friends and co-parent their 19-year-old son Kiyan, a sophomore guard at Syracuse. On Nov. 4, the Anthonys were granted a certificate of dissolution after they each signed affidavits agreeing to the terms. Because Kiyan turned 18 before the divorce was finalized, a qualified medical child support order is still listed as pending on the docs.

Also read La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony Finalize Divorce After Years of Separation

This order typically mandates that a child will be enrolled in a parent's health care plan. La La has said the marriage started falling apart when they lived in New York under intense attention. When we lived here under all of that, that is when things became complicated, she shared in 2022. Now that I look back, that was kind of the start of the demise of the marriage.

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It is the hardest with the scrutiny and the media and the press, just everything, La La added. It is really hard. That is not the only reason things did not work out, but things got tough with New York, just constantly being under the spotlight and people watching every little thing. Carmelo became a star in one season at Syracuse in 2002-03, leading the Orange to a national championship.

Carmelo Basketball Career And Hall Of Fame

He last played with the Lakers in the 2021 season and announced his retirement at age 38 in 2023 after 19 NBA seasons. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September 2025 in his first year on the ballot. The former Knicks forward stirred buzz when Racquel Smith, the widow of Will Smith, a former Saints All-Pro defensive end, was shot to death in 2016 during a road rage incident.

In 2023, La La said, We want to show Kiyan that his parents love each other and we are a family. We want to be good representations of that to Kiyan. In 2021, she added, We know each other. We know each other's hearts.

La La Anthony Views On Privacy

We know each other on good days and bad days and we have been through a lot of bad days together. The pair married on Aug. 15, 2026 in Malibu in front of their squad, one of the best days yet. La La has also spoken about privacy in relationships, saying, I think the next time I will post I am in a relationship is when I am married. You might see me on a date.

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You gonna have to catch me though. Like, I am not gonna post a man on my page. She explained, I don't want to feel like I have to be somebody secret. I don't want to make anybody feel like they're mine.

For me, I'm trying to protect myself, and I'm trying to protect my family and who I love, so I am more private. The couple has sidelined their marriage for good, but La La previously looked back on how she believes things unraveled. The divorce settlement marks a final chapter after years of co-parenting and public attention.