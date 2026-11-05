La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony Finalize Divorce After Years of Separation

La La Anthony and former NBA star Carmelo Anthony have reached a settlement to dissolve their marriage, ending a high-profile union that began with their 2010 wedding.

La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony have reached a significant legal milestone in their long-running marital dispute, as court documents reported on Wednesday, November 4, confirm that a judgment of divorce is now pending. The couple, who first split in 2017, filed for divorce in 2021, and have since hashed out an agreement to officially dissolve their marriage through the New York County Supreme Court.

Legal Proceedings and Settlement Details

The exes, who wed in 2010, went their separate ways just seven years later in 2017, though they did not formally initiate legal divorce proceedings until 2021. The New York County Supreme Court is now set to finalize the dissolution following the couple's negotiation of a private settlement. This legal development brings an end to years of public uncertainty regarding the status of their union and the logistical arrangements for their family.

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The timeline of their relationship has been complex, featuring periods of separation and brief reconciliation. La La and Carmelo had a whirlwind romance that began with an engagement on Christmas Day 2004, prior to welcoming their son three years later. Although they separated in 2017, the pair briefly reunited in 2018 before ultimately deciding to pursue a permanent dissolution of their marriage.

Moving to New York Changed Everything

Critical insights into the deterioration of the marriage emerged in October 2022, when La La discussed the turning point on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. She identified Carmelo's 2011 trade from the Denver Nuggets to the New York Knicks as the "start" of the end for their relationship. The move from Colorado to New York City subjected the family to intense media scrutiny that they were ill-prepared to handle.

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La La, who is from New York, noted that while being in the city was not new to her, living there under the spotlight of her husband's high-profile NBA career complicated their dynamic. She reflected on that period, stating, "Now that I look back, that was kind of the start of the demise of the marriage." The constant pressure of being watched by the public and the media created an environment that strained the marital bond.

Public Reaction and Emotional Aftermath

Over the years, many celebrity couples have experienced on-and-off relationships that ultimately ended in divorce, sometimes without immediate legal finalization. La La has spoken candidly about the emotional toll of the separation, acknowledging that while she has dealt with the emotions for years, the process remains difficult. She emphasized that the New York lifestyle was not the sole reason things failed, but it significantly contributed to the breakdown.

Despite the challenges, La La has expressed a sense of closure and resilience. She stated, "It's been years now that we've separated, so I've dealt with the emotions behind it." The actress noted that she can now discuss the situation with humor, saying, "Otherwise, I'd be a basket case." This public stance highlights her effort to maintain privacy and stability for their son amid the legal proceedings.

Broader Context of Celebrity Divorces

The legal filing by La La and Carmelo Anthony adds to a broader narrative of celebrity marriages ending under public scrutiny. While some stars, like Kris Jenner, have considered changing their surnames back, La La and Carmelo focused on dissolving their legal partnership. Their case underscores the complexities of navigating high-profile careers and family life, particularly when relocated to a media-saturated environment like New York City.