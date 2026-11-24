WWE superstar LA Knight has asked his fanbase to respect the privacy of his ex-girlfriend Nikki Bella following a recent flirty interaction between the two, while other headlines cover NFL trade outcomes, college football results, and political news.

WWE star LA Knight requests fans respect ex-girlfriend's privacy after flirty exchange with Nikki Bella Colts turned down Daniel Jones trade offer considered not good, then cut the QB and got nothing in return Sydney Thomas had a big weekend at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Abby Summers stops by & Dolly hated KiffinShane Beamer shares bizarre explanation as to why LaNorris Sellers didn't walk for South Carolina senior night NWSL final sees pro-trans protesters have spats with women's sports advocates but no violence or ejectionsSports cartoons of the day Georgia has top College Football Playoff seed in sight with dominating road win over No 21 South CarolinaLane Kiffin takes the side exit as Tennessee sends LSU home and moves to the doorstep of CFPUCLA QB concerns deepen as Ty Dieffenbach is carted off in triple-overtime upset loss to Michigan Trump says Roger Clemens should be in the Baseball Hall of Fame 'immediately,' won't fully back Barry BondsTitans' Jaylen Harrell allegedly 'assaulted' rideshare driver before Tampa car accident, police sayRedacted Ilhan Omar documents set to be releasedHoliday travel expected to surge following FAA system outageJaguars' Trevor Lawrence on getting in an AEW ring one dayfeatured a battle royal between World Wrestling Federation and NFL stars, which included William Perry, Bill Fralic and others.

Lawrence Taylor faced off against Bam Bam Bigelow at WrestleMania XI. More recently, San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle clotheslined The Miz at WrestleMania 39 and Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl champions Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce got involved in a match at WrestleMania 40. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated.

Also read Trump orders federal contractors to alert White House on congressional record requests

This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. Tony Kahn, Jacksonville Jaguars chief football strategy officer and president of All Elite Wrestling, stands on the sideline before the Jaguars-Browns game on Dec. 10, 2023, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The crossover is there and it’s closer than you think. All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan is the son of Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan.

Tony Khan has a role in the Jaguars’ front office and AEW has collaborated with the franchise in the past. Beyond that, Shaquille O'Neal and Giannis Antetokounmpo have both appeared on AEW programming. Could a top Jaguars star ever be involved in an AEW match, or at least a segment?

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OutKick Dropkick asked Jaguars quarterback and NFL MVP candidate "I mean, I'll never close the door completely on anything, but I think that would be a tougher sell for me," he said with a laugh.

"But who knows, we'll see. "He said he grew up watching the WWE and was a big fan of the sport when he was younger. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence waves to the crowd as he leaves the field against the Tennessee Titans during postgame at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. , on Nov. 15, 2026.watching pro wrestling .

"When I was younger, I used to love it. It was like Triple H, Batista, obviously, The Undertaker, like all those guys, Rey Mysterio, those are like the guys that I watched growing up, the Hardy brothers. The best thing about pro wrestling is the execution of the unknown. You never know who is going to pop up where, and if it’s done correctly, it will live in fans’ minds for the rest of their lives.

AEW has done a great job at the shock and awe since it first started in 2019 and have built a large fan base looking for an Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. , on Nov. 15, 2026.

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Meanwhile, Lawrence enters the holiday week with something other than football – and wrestling – on his mind. He teamed up with