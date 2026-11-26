Already by Wednesday's high tide, the water level in La Jolla had reached 8.11 feet, which is an all-time record high for that location, according to NBC 7 meteorologist Greg Bledsoe. It broke the previous all-time record, which was just set last month, Bledsoe added.

Already by Wednesday's high tide, the water level in La Jolla had reached 8.11 feet, which is an all-time record high for that location, NBC 7 meteorologist Greg Bledsoe said.

The high tide set a record in La Jolla, but didn’t cause any major issues. In the Mission Beach area, there was some minor street flooding, but Thanksgiving will be the real test with bigger surf expected. NBC 7’s Dana Williams has the latest from Mission Bay. San Diego County boaters and coastal residents were urged to prepare Wednesday for flooding from king tides that could be the highest in nearly two decades.

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The U.S. Coast Guard's San Diego sector said tides were expected to reach 8 to 8.2 feet through Thanksgiving. The tides, along with a Kelvin wave driven by El Niño conditions, could cause coastal flooding, city officials said.