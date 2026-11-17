The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development moved to suspend LAHSA from accessing millions of federal dollars, citing allegations of fraud and misuse of taxpayer funding.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development moved to suspend LAHSA from accessing millions of federal dollars, citing allegations of fraud and misuse of taxpayer funding.

NBC Los Angeles took a closer look at some of the proposals Raman made during the mayoral campaign. Lolita Lopez reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced Tuesday that it has reached a settlement in a dispute with federal housing authorities over its intervention in the region's response to the homelessness crisis.from accessing millions of federal dollars, citing allegations of fraud and misuse of taxpayer funding.

Also read LA Homeless Agency Loses Federal Funding Amid Fraud Allegations

LAHSA then sued HUD to overturn the suspension. According to the settlement, HUD agreed not to reinstate the suspension imposed in June 2026 and will process the Los Angeles Continuum of Care's fiscal-year 2026 consolidated funding application. The agreement also establishes a framework for the transition of certain federal grant and administrative responsibilities from LAHSA to Los Angeles County.

"Today's settlement closes a difficult chapter for LAHSA and allows us to move forward with greater clarity and stability," Gita O'Neill, interim CEO of LAHSA, said in a statement. "From the outset, we have maintained that LAHSA did not engage in wrongdoing and that HUD's suspension lacked a legal foundation. We stood firm in defending LAHSA, the Los Angeles Continuum of Care, and the importance of local decision-making in our region's homelessness response.

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"Our focus now is on working closely with our local partners to ensure continuity of services, support an orderly transition, and remain true to our mission of connecting our unhoused neighbors with the services, resources, and pathways to housing they need. ", HUD said the agreement"ensures the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority never receives another dollar of HUD funding" after the end of 2027.

"This agreement resolves litigation challenging HUD's suspension of LAHSA and requires LAHSA to hand over about $150 million in federal funding and permanently be severed from HUD's homelessness funding by the end of 2027," the statement continued. "Los Angeles County will take over the portfolio of projects and responsibilities for the Los Angeles area, subject to strict oversight by HUD. "HUD will process the FY2026 consolidated CoC application submitted by LAHSA.

HUD will retain responsibility for scoring the application, and the application will not be adversely affected by LAHSA's temporary suspension. HUD will facilitate Los Angeles County's transition into the role of Collaborative Applicant for the FY2027 Notice of Funding Opportunity. LAHSA will transfer its administrative responsibilities as the Homeless Management Information System Lead and Coordinated Entry System Management Entity to Los Angeles County through the transfer of designated grant agreements.

These transitions will occur according to the timelines established in the settlement, with technical assistance from HUD. LAHSA will complete the January 2027 Point-in-Time Count, after which responsibility for conducting future counts will transition to Los Angeles County. LAHSA and HUD will coordinate the transfer of designated grant agreements to Los Angeles County or other agreed-upon subrecipients.

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Following completion of the designated grant transfers, LAHSA will no longer participate in activities directly or indirectly funded by HUD, subject to the funding exceptions outlined in the settlement. Guidehouse, a consulting firm, will conduct ongoing financial oversight reviews of LAHSA's HUD-funded activities until the designated grant transfers are complete. LAHSA will provide HUD with financial records and supporting documentation as required under the agreement.

LAHSA will continue working with Los Angeles County and the city of Los Angeles on program transfers, data sharing, and employment opportunities for staff at new homeless service entities. LAHSA's existing agreements with the city to administer programs and contracts extend through June 30, 2027. The Los Angeles CoC is a collaborative body consisting of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, cities, the county, service providers and other entities, and is responsible for coordinating regional homelessness programs and federal funding.

It excludes Long Beach, Glendale and Pasadena,which have their own distinct CoCs.