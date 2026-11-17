The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority will surrender control of $150 million in federal funding and exit HUD programs by 2027 following allegations of fraud, financial mismanagement, and conflict of interest.

Los Angeles’ scandal-plagued homeless agency is getting the boot from federal funding after years of explosive fraud allegations, financial mismanagement and mounting questions about where millions in taxpayer dollars went.that the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has agreed to surrender control of roughly $150 million in federal funding and permanently exit HUD -funded programs by the end of 2027.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, HUD will fund results, not corruption and gross incompetence,” Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner blasted. “LAHSA wasted enormous sums of taxpayer dollars then shrugged while homelessness in L.A. County got worse,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli for the Central District of California.

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“Organizations that are complicit in this fraud and waste will not get one penny more of federal funding. ” LAHSA couldn’t determine whether public money had been spent on vacant hotel rooms because the agency failed to properly record when homeless residents left temporary motel housing in August 2023, according to HUD.audit also found LAHSA improperly used government funding to cover services charged under another public contract before receiving the grant money intended to pay those costs.

The agency’s former CEO resigned amid a controversy involving more than $2 million in federal funding committed to an organization employing her husband, which HUD characterized as a violation of federal conflict-of-interest rules. District Judge David O. Carter blasted local government for turning an “absolute blind eye” to the handling of federal homelessness. Prosecutors accused Young of spending public money on luxury vacations, vintage cars, commercial properties and a nightclub and bingo hall.

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LAHSA had paid Home at Last more than $75 million before terminating its contracts in June. The charges do not establish that LAHSA itself committed fraud. The financial turmoil unfolded as Los Angeles continued pouring billions into homelessness programs. The city’s 2026 homeless count recorded 45,194 homeless people, including 29,115 living without shelter.

HUD suspended LAHSA in June, accusing the agency of repeated financial failures, but the organization fought back in federal court. Federal officials accused LAHSA of failing to track whether taxpayer dollars paid for empty motel rooms and lacking documentation verifying nearly 2,300 housing sites. US District Judge David O. Carter blocked the suspension, warning that abruptly cutting off funding could jeopardize housing and services for thousands of vulnerable residents in August.

The new settlement ends that legal battle by transferring federal responsibilities to Los Angeles County under HUD oversight. LAHSA will remain financially responsible for past grant violations, while HUD has agreed not to pursue formal debarment over the matters covered by the settlement. District Judge David O. Carter blasted local government for turning an “absolute blind eye” to the handling of federal homelessness.

Federal officials accused LAHSA of failing to track whether taxpayer dollars paid for empty motel rooms and lacking documentation verifying nearly 2,300 housing sites.