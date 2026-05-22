LA Fleet Week brings music, dancing, and a military presence to San Pedro

The 10th annual sea services celebration, known as LA Fleet Week, has kicked off in San Pedro. Visitors can expect a welcome party kickoff, live music, dancing, as well as the opportunity to meet members of the military. The festivities will culminate with a Memorial Day ceremony and a flyover by the Los Angeles Fire Department AW 139 helicopter.

LA Fleet Week kicks off with a welcome party kickoff featuring music, dancing and a chance to meet members of the military on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in downtown San Pedro .

(Photo by Howard Freshman, Contributing Photographer) Signs for Fleet Week at San Pedro, CA. (Photo by Gil Castro-Petres, Contributing Photographer) The USS Essex arrives for Fleet Week in San Pedro's Outer Harbor on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in San Pedro. (Photo by Howard Freshman, Contributing Photographer) Sailors man the rails as the USS Essex arrives in San Pedro for Fleet Week on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

(Photo by Howard Freshman, Contributing Photographer) Sailors man the rails as the USS Essex arrives in San Pedro for Fleet Week on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Photo by Howard Freshman, Contributing Photographer





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San Pedro Fleet Week Military Music Dancing

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