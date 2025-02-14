LA Fire Aftermath Sparks Debate Over Streamlining Building Permit Process

The recent LA fires have highlighted the need for faster building approval processes. The City Council is considering self-certification, a system that allows architects and engineers to sign off on their own projects, potentially speeding up rebuilding efforts.

The recent spate of LA fires has brought renewed attention to the city's building approval process. Many Angelenos are eager to rebuild their homes quickly, and this urgency has propelled lawmakers to consider streamlining permitting policies.

One proposal gaining traction is self-certification, which would allow architects and engineers working on small residential construction projects to sign off on their own plans and start construction immediately, rather than waiting months or years for city approval. While the city would still inspect projects during and after construction, proponents argue that this approach would significantly reduce delays and accelerate the rebuilding process.This change in policy is driven by a number of factors. The median wait time for a single-family home permit in Los Angeles was nearly eight months in recent years, according to real estate data firm ATC Research. For apartment projects, the typical wait exceeded 10 months. The LA City Council has passed a motion instructing city staff to investigate the feasibility of self-certification and report back by early March. Before any changes are implemented, the council would need to vote on a specific proposal.The push for fast-tracked building approval extends beyond the city level. Governor Gavin Newsom recently directed his housing department to explore ways to expedite reconstruction efforts in the wake of the fires. This includes reviewing state permitting requirements, building codes, and local bureaucratic processes that could be streamlined or suspended. Newsom's office has also released a report, though not publicly, that suggests loosening building permit rules to allow homeowners of recently constructed homes to reuse their original plans. This trend towards reducing red tape in construction is gaining momentum, with developers and pro-housing advocates urging for greater efficiency and faster approval times. Los Angeles is already experimenting with some aspects of self-certification by allowing contractors to proceed with certain repairs and installations without prior city permits.The City of Bellflower, within L.A. County, has been practicing self-certification for construction projects for a decade. Their system allows project architects or engineers to self-certify their plans, essentially taking responsibility for their adherence to building codes. This approach, while risky, aims to remove bureaucratic hurdles and empower qualified professionals to move projects forward swiftly. The success of self-certification models, such as Bellflower's, could influence LA's decision-making process and potentially lead to broader adoption of this streamlined approach to building approvals





