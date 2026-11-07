La DoubleJ Opens US Flagship Store on Madison Avenue Combining Shopping with Wellness Sessions

La DoubleJ has opened a new US flagship store at 69th Street and Madison Avenue on New Yorks Upper East Side, blending fashion and homeware retail with members-only wellness experiences such as sound baths in a dedicated Light Temple, offering a quieter luxury shopping environment where customers can linger and socialise.

Madison Avenue’s boutiques sit alongside apartment buildings and former townhouses. Jiri Soural, ShutterstockI’m lying on the floor on a plush, herb-coloured cushion, surrounded by coral walls and carpets.

Behind me, a trio of windows looks out over Manhattan, but inside, everything feels hushed and cocooned. At the back of the room, a black gong with a glowing purple rim stands against the wall. Our sound practitioner, Simon Morris, gently strikes it. A deep hum rolls through the room, vibrating beneath me before fading into silence.

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I close my eyes and listen as another note begins to swell, then another. For a few minutes, the bustle of the Upper East Side seems impossibly far away. I feel my breathing slow and my thoughts soon follow. There’s nowhere I need to be and nothing I need to do except lie still and listen.

It’s only when the session ends that I remember where I am. This is the Light Temple inside La DoubleJ’s new US flagship store, just off Madison Avenue. I make my way back down in the small, wallpapered lift, emerging into a riot of colour: brightly patterned dresses, vivid porcelain homeware and shoppers browsing the Milanese brand’s latest collections.

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Opened on 69th Street and Madison in July 2026, the store brings La DoubleJ’s fashion and homeware to New York’s Upper East Side, alongside a calendar of members-only wellness sessions. After my sound bath, it feels like a fitting introduction to a new kind of luxury shopping — one that offers not just beautiful things to buy, but a place to linger, socialise and switch off.

As I step back onto Madison Avenue, the contrast with the quiet Light Temple is striking, yet the street itself is calmer than I expected.

“This is a residential neighbourhood,” says Matthew Bauer, head of the Madison Avenue Business Improvement District. “There are younger people coming in, seeking authenticity, so there’s a much quieter feeling here. ” Between East 65th and 66th Streets, we stop at Thom Sweeney’s first US flagship store, which opened in June 2026.

The British menswear brand’s 4,000sq ft space feels more like a private club than a traditional shop, with a cocktail bar and lounge alongside rails of perfectly cut clothing. It’s also the only store on Madison with a master cutter in residence, creating bespoke pieces for clients — from a perfectly sculpted tuxedo to a casual yet impeccably tailored suede jacket. Nearby, Pasquale Bruni’s US flagship, which opened on the avenue in March 2026, is a pale-pink wonderland.

Rose marble floors lead towards displays of floral-inspired jewellery, while a chandelier of white petals hangs overhead. Upstairs, a private showroom offers a more intimate experience, where clients can enjoy a glass of champagne and custom-baked goods while choosing or designing pieces of their own. A few blocks south, near 63rd Street, we step into Kwiat and Fred Leighton’s combined flagship store.

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Sam Kwiat founded the diamond jewellery brand in 1907 and his great-grandsons still run the business today. Here, CEO Greg Kwiat takes us through the collection himself.

“This is a 1910 Cartier necklace,” he says, pointing to a string of diamonds that could outfit at least 50 engagement rings. The price? About a million dollars. The team also shows me a Fred Leighton ring worn by Rihanna to the Met Gala: a substantial 1930s diamond ring with a three-carat centre stone.

These vintage pieces are one of a kind; once they’re sold, they’re gone. But clients can also design bespoke jewellery inspired by the archive, turning the glamour of a bygone New York into their own heirloom. By the time we reach the end of the avenue, the thread running through these revamped spaces is clear.

From a sound bath in an Upper East Side flagship to creating your own custom necklace, Madison Avenue’s latest luxury experiences are less about simply shopping and more about how you want to spend your time.