La Dolce Villa Review: A Stress-Free Rom-Com That Lacks Emotional Depth

Netflix's latest rom-com, La Dolce Villa, offers a lighthearted escape with its picturesque Italian setting and charming characters. However, the film's lack of tension and underdeveloped romance ultimately prevent it from being truly memorable.

With Valentine's Day approaching, it's the season to watch movies with happy endings and rom-coms that bring us some semblance of joy in a tumultuous time. La Dolce Villa is another addition to Netflix's rom-com roster, though it's certainly less of a human romance and more of a love letter to Italy 's countryside. Set in the fictitious town of Montezara, La Dolce Villa is a feel-good film that forgoes proper tension-building for a more headache-free delivery.

The result is a mixed bag that I enjoyed occasionally, though its inability to spark a greater emotional reaction is the film's greatest weakness. Three years after the death of her mother, 24-year-old Olivia (Maia Reficco) is fed up with aimlessly working random jobs across Europe and, after accidentally getting off at the wrong train station, discovers the charm and beauty of Montezara, a small Italian town that’s seen better days. Eric (Scott Foley), Olivia’s father and a former chef turned restaurant consultant, is surprised and unhappy when she decides to buy an Italian villa under the one-euro program, much to the excitement of Montezara’s mayor, Francesca (Violante Placido), who’s attempting to revitalize her town and bring people back to it. The rom-com’s plot has little stakes, but that doesn’t prevent it from being a feel-good film. I was content watching Eric trying to convince Olivia the villa was a bad idea before ultimately caving and settling into the changes life was throwing his way. The film is very airy and light, as there’s little uncertainty regarding the characters. They’re in a jovial atmosphere with little to worry about. Even when Olivia complains about being of a generation with no real prospects in terms of jobs, security, etc. I had to laugh considering she has the money to renovate a whole villa, but I digress. But I can appreciate La Dolce Villa’s themes. Eric and Olivia are in opposition when it comes to their views on change. Olivia is fine living in the uncertainty of life because it’s led her to Montezara, a place that has captured her heart so much she decided to put down roots. Eric, on the other hand, is fearful of what the future brings and is less confident about leaping into something new. These perspectives cause the father-daughter duo to clash at times, but the film pulls back on delving too deep into that tension lest it takes away from the exceptionally light tone. I often felt like I was on a stress-free rollercoaster ride — a forgettable experience that is enjoyable while it lasts but doesn’t tease other feelings from us (aside from our occasional attention wandering). The film’s main romance is superseded by the characters' love for Montezara, and Italy in general. It’s a love that pushes the characters to take chances and lead with their hearts, and it’s honestly the heart of the film as it stirs the characters' passion and encourages them to fight for something. It’s about them individually, sure, but the love they have for Montezara is what keeps the film afloat. La Dolce Villa’s Romance Is Sadly Tame. It's Inoffensive Entertainment That Doesn't Ask Much From Us. La Dolce Villa is rather harmless. It lives solely off its charm and scenic beauty. Its characters are thinly drawn and their motivations — as well as any hurdles they face — are handled with little fanfare and effort. In such a tension-free rom-com, the stakes are practically non-existent. A final twist is meant to give the plot some oomph, but the characters deal with its consequences so quickly that it doesn’t have much of a lasting effect. Even Eric, who struggles with what to do about his consulting business the longer he stays in Italy, doesn’t seem very torn about the direction his life is going. The film’s romance is barely there. I’m not sure why movies have become so chaste, but Eric and Francesca — beyond having little chemistry — don’t have a relationship worth passionately rooting for. We may know they’re going to get together as soon as they meet, but La Dolce Villa, helmed by Mean Girls director Mark Waters, is severely lacking when it comes to portraying any yearning or genuine desire that should come with these romances. I’m not saying the film should be rated R, but a lot more spark would've done wonders to cover up the weaker aspects of the story





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ROM-COM ITALY LOVE STORY FAMILY DRAMA FILM REVIEW

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scott Foley Finds the Recipe for Love in 'La Dolce Villa' TrailerScott Foley in La Dolce Villa

Read more »

Scott Foley Stars in Netflix's Romantic Comedy La Dolce VillaGet ready for a heartwarming trip to Italy! Netflix's new romantic comedy, La Dolce Villa, follows successful businessman Eric (played by Scott Foley), who travels to Italy to stop his daughter Olivia (Maia Reficco) from restoring a crumbling villa. But Italy has other plans for Eric, offering him beauty, magic, and romance, forcing him to rethink his priorities.

Read more »

La Dolce Villa Trailer: Scott Foley Stars in Netflix Rom-Com MovieThe La Dolce Villa trailer has dropped, teasing what to expect from the Netflix's newest romantic comedy movie.

Read more »

La Dolce Villa: Exploring Family, Grief, and Romance in a Captivating Italian SettingDive into the heartwarming story of 'La Dolce Villa', where a successful businessman journeys to Italy to reunite with his daughter, only to find unexpected magic and romance in the process. Discover the powerful performances of Scott Foley and Maia Reficco as they navigate complex emotions of grief, reconciliation, and the transformative power of love.

Read more »

Chronic Stress Doesn’t Need To Be the New Normal — A Stress Reset Can HelpLearn more about a stress reset and the physical and mental health benefits it can offer.

Read more »

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector review: sci-fi sequel ups the stressCitizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector builds on its sci-fi predecessor with tougher survival systems and an optimistic transhumanist story.

Read more »