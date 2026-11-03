L.A. County Ends Homeless Health Care Contract Amid HIV Cluster Concerns

Los Angeles County has ended its contract with Homeless Health Care Los Angeles at the Skid Row Care Campus. This decision follows a syringe distribution pause linked to a local HIV outbreak.

Los Angeles County has officially terminated its contract with Homeless Health Care Los Angeles at the Skid Row Care Campus, effective Tuesday, November 3. This decisive administrative move concludes a temporary pause on syringe and pipe distribution that began in August. The Department of Health Services cited growing clusters of HIV cases and complaints from local businesses as the primary factors driving the revocation of the nonprofit's operating agreement.

The county quietly halted the distribution of syringes and pipes at its flagship service hub in August. This restriction applies exclusively to the Skid Row Care Campus location. Thomas Lynch, a spokesperson for the Department of Health Services, explained that the pause started due to concerns raised by community stakeholders and local businesses. The agency continues to provide naloxone for overdose reversal, wound care supplies, and safe sex materials at the facility, but the distribution of syringes and pipes remains on pause with no specific date for resumption set.

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This operational change occurs against the backdrop of a significant public health crisis in the neighborhood. In late August, the county Department of Public Health identified a growing cluster of HIV cases among residents living in and around Skid Row. Becky Schlikerman, a spokesperson for the department, confirmed that fifteen individuals have been linked to this outbreak as of Sunday, with eleven of them being women. Investigators are currently examining both substance use and sexual transmission as potential vectors for the virus.

Homeless Health Care Los Angeles notified the state in September that it would permanently lay off 134 workers, including 117 employees stationed at the Skid Row Care Campus. The nonprofit organization expressed deep concern in a public statement, noting that it is being forced to bid farewell to valued staff members while reducing essential services for marginalized populations. The organization emphasized that its specific jobs program for people in Skid Row no longer exists, eliminating real income and pathways forward for participants.

To fill the void left by Homeless Health Care Los Angeles, county officials are transitioning operations to new nonprofit partners. The Department of Health Services and the homelessness department described these adjustments as contractor changes aimed at strengthening overall operations and campus protocols. Officials stated that the shift is designed to improve on-site safety while simultaneously expanding substance use treatment and healthcare services for vulnerable residents. The decision marks a significant pivot in how Los Angeles addresses the complex intersection of homelessness, drug use, and infectious disease in Skid Row.

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Public health experts have voiced strong opposition to the reduction of harm reduction resources during an active outbreak. Ricky Bluthenthal, a distinguished professor of population and public health sciences at USC's Keck School of Medicine, warned that reducing safe injection supplies at this specific moment seems particularly dangerous. He argued that such measures could exacerbate health risks for people who use drugs, especially given the ongoing investigation into transmission factors. Bluthenthal called the recent pause a setback, noting that harm reduction programs are consistent pathways to treatment.

Despite the controversy, county representatives maintain that the transition has proceeded smoothly with minimal disruption for service users. Lynch noted that new providers have actively hired from within the Skid Row community to retain institutional knowledge. The Department of Health Services reported that more than 80 employees have been rehired, with nearly ninety percent of them previously working for Homeless Health Care Los Angeles. New entities such as St. Joseph Center and LA Community Health Project are now managing specific campus functions.

While Homeless Health Care Los Angeles managed harm reduction and overdose response programs since the 1980s, new providers are now reshaping the service landscape. Social Model Recovery Systems is expanding its existing services at the campus, and Wesley Health Centers will continue providing healthcare on site. The Department of Public Health is working closely with street medicine teams and harm reduction groups to expand HIV testing and prevention efforts in the area. The campus logs more than 2,700 visits a day and costs about twenty-six million dollars a year to operate.

The decision reflects mounting pressure from the Trump administration and neighboring businesses to curb programs that distribute drug paraphernalia. Critics argue these programs enable addiction and contribute to local crime, while health advocates fear the reduction in supplies will drive infection rates higher. L.A. Mayor Karen Bass has expressed concern about problems at the campus, and federal health officials have barred grantees from using federal money for pipes and drug test strips. County officials have not explicitly linked the termination to federal policy shifts, noting the campus is funded through other sources.

A group of Skid Row community members and laid-off campus workers calling itself the Skid Row Coalition for Community Safety has launched a campaign criticizing the move. The group stated that Supervisor Hilda Solis and LA County chose to abandon the recommendations of public health experts and the Skid Row community. Solis, who is completing her final term next month, defended the transition as necessary for coordinating the new provider onboarding. She emphasized that the Skid Row Action Plan remains committed to expanding low-barrier services and pathways to housing.

Some Skid Row residents see the termination differently. Don Garza, who has lived in the neighborhood for twenty-seven years, argued that the current harm reduction strategies accelerate overdose deaths. He stated that while Narcan is still needed, the distribution of pipes and needles is harmful. Conversely, John Raphling, an organizer with the Los Angeles Community Action Network, said his group is extremely concerned that the county is cutting these services without consulting Skid Row residents. Raphling emphasized that harm reduction services help save lives and prevent the spread of disease.

The termination of the contract represents a major shift in public health strategy for the county. Homeless Health Care Los Angeles celebrated its fortieth anniversary this year and worked in Skid Row since the 1980s. The nonprofit has been one of L.A.'s best-known harm reduction providers. The county announced the change in an August twenty-eight statement, the same month the syringe and pipe pause began. The long-term impact of this contract termination remains a subject of intense debate among health advocates, local residents, and government officials.

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County officials credited harm reduction programs with helping drive down overdose deaths, which fell six percent in 2025. This marked the third straight annual decline in overdose fatalities. People who receive syringe services are three times more likely to reduce or stop using drugs and five times more likely to enter substance use treatment, according to county data. The Department of Health Services continues to refer individuals to other programs in the area for syringe distribution while the new providers establish their operations on the campus.

The Skid Row Action Plan, authored by Supervisor Solis in 2022, created the framework for the current service model. The plan aims to reduce crime and improve public safety while expanding health services. The campus was opened in spring 2025 as part of this broader initiative. The budget for the following fiscal year has not been finalized, but funding is secured through June 2027. The transition to new providers is intended to strengthen on-site safety and address the concerns of the Downtown Industrial Business Improvement District.

Estela Lopez, executive director of the Downtown Industrial Business Improvement District, previously called the campus a meth mansion in a Fox 11 segment. LAPD responded six hundred ninety-three times to the two blocks around the campus between January and late May. The police recorded four homicides there in the first four months of 2026. These crime statistics have been cited by critics as justification for the contract termination and the suspension of harm reduction services at the facility.

The shift in policy comes as federal pressure on harm reduction programs intensifies. In July 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing agencies to stop funding harm reduction efforts. Federal prosecutors have also charged twenty-eight people and arrested twenty-three in a drug sweep dubbed Operation Save Skid Row. These federal actions have influenced local politics and heightened the scrutiny on county programs that distribute drug paraphernalia to vulnerable populations.

Health advocates warn that the reduction in supplies could lead to higher infection rates in the coming months. The ongoing HIV cluster investigation is critical to understanding the transmission vectors in the area. Public health experts argue that removing safe injection sites during an outbreak is counterproductive to controlling the virus. The Department of Public Health is working to expand testing and prevention efforts to mitigate the risks associated with the new operational model at the Skid Row Care Campus.

The termination of Homeless Health Care Los Angeles affects thousands of residents who rely on the campus for daily support. The nonprofit previously provided a jobs program that offered real income and pathways forward for people in Skid Row. The elimination of this program leaves many participants without essential support structures. County officials maintain that the new providers will offer comparable or improved services through a different operational framework. The effectiveness of this new approach will be closely monitored by community groups and health experts alike.

As the county implements its revised safety and treatment protocols, the debate over the role of harm reduction in urban healthcare continues. The situation in Skid Row serves as a case study for how cities balance public health objectives with community safety concerns. The decisions made by Los Angeles County leadership will likely influence policy in other major cities facing similar challenges with homelessness and substance use. The coming months will reveal whether the new provider model can effectively manage the complex needs of the Skid Row population.