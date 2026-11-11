LA County Midterm Ballot Processing Surges to 99 Percent

Los Angeles County processes 99 percent of 3.2 million midterm ballots in one week. New equipment and funding accelerate counting, outpacing previous election results.

Los Angeles County achieved a significant milestone in the 2024 midterm elections by processing approximately 99 percent of its nearly 3.2 million cast ballots just one week after polls closed. This rapid progress marks a substantial improvement over previous election cycles and distinguishes the region from other large jurisdictions across California.

The accelerated counting timeline resulted from targeted investments in infrastructure and staffing, driven by a desire to ensure election integrity following unfounded fraud allegations. The California state government allocated 29 million dollars for new equipment and voter awareness campaigns statewide, with 6 million dollars specifically directed to Los Angeles County to enhance its operational capacity.

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Infrastructure Investments Drive Efficiency

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan attributed the efficiency to the newly opened 10 million dollar, 144,000-square-foot ballot processing facility. This dedicated space allows for simultaneous processing of vote-by-mail ballots and in-person votes, a capability that was previously hindered by the need to stop mail processing to handle center ballots.

The county utilized state funding to purchase a third mail ballot processing machine, which significantly reduced the time required to handle the massive influx of envelopes dropped off at vote centers or in boxes. Additionally, the department shifted to around-the-clock counting operations in the days following the November 3 election to maintain momentum.

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Statistical Outperformance Compared to Past Elections

Kim Alexander, president of the nonpartisan California Voter Foundation, provided a comparative analysis showing that the county processed 96.9 percent of ballots one week after the 2024 general election and 73.3 percent after the 2022 general election. This current performance exceeds the state average, which stood at 92.8 percent after the June primary and 84.2 percent after the 2024 general election.

The county also outpaced other major jurisdictions such as San Diego and Orange counties. San Diego had processed over 1 million ballots but had 185,000 remaining, while Orange County had 116,660 left to process late Tuesday. Smaller counties like Humboldt also lagged behind in processing percentages despite handling a significantly lower volume of total ballots.

Political Context and Administrative Response

These improvements occurred in the wake of baseless fraud allegations made by President Trump during the June primary. He claimed on social media that Democrats were attempting to steal the governor and mayor races, citing tied votes and a lack of results as evidence of a conspiracy.

Election officials dismissed these claims as baseless and a threat to democracy. Governor Gavin Newsom and local administrators implemented the efficiency measures specifically to dispel questions about the integrity of the election process and to withstand the political pressure exerted by the Trump administration.

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As of Tuesday, only 37,800 ballots remained unprocessed in Los Angeles County. While a full statewide analysis is pending, independent observers and local officials confirm that the infrastructure investments and staffing shifts successfully streamlined the count.

The success was further aided by voters returning ballots earlier in the process and casting votes in person. This shift in voter behavior, combined with the new operational capacity, allowed election workers to manage the high turnout and complex state ballot without the delays seen in previous years.