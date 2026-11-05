Tony Strickland and Chris Duncan Tie in 36th Senate District with 1,660-Vote Gap in LA County Results

Partial returns show little change in Los Angeles County's legislative races, with close contests in several Senate and Assembly districts. Certification deadlines remain in early December.

State Senator Tony Strickland and Democratic challenger Chris Duncan are locked in a dead heat in California's 36th Senate District, with both candidates holding essentially identical vote shares as of Wednesday, November 4. Republican Strickland captured 49.7 percent of the vote, while Duncan secured 50.3 percent, leaving a razor-thin margin of just 1,660 votes between the two rivals.

This virtual tie marks the closest contest among the 32 legislative races in Los Angeles County, with the broader pattern showing Democratic incumbents holding commanding leads in almost every other contest. The partial returns, reported to the California Secretary of State shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, reflect a point-in-time snapshot as ballot counting continues in the days ahead.

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The 36th District, which has been represented by a Republican continuously for over three decades, covers a largely coastal area. It includes Artesia, Cerritos, and Hawaiian Gardens in Los Angeles County, as well as Garden Grove, Westminster, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Dana Point, and San Clemente in Orange County.

Meanwhile, in one of the most expensive legislative races of the cycle, Democrat Brian Goldsmith defeated fellow Democrat John Erickson in the primary for State Senate District 24. Goldsmith received 57.5 percent of the vote compared to Erickson's 42.5 percent, setting up a general election where Goldsmith will succeed the term-limited Senator Ben Allen.

State Senate District 24 stretches from the Santa Monica Mountains, including Agoura Hills, Calabasas, and Malibu, down to Los Angeles's Westside and Hollywood area, and further south to the South Bay, taking in Redondo Beach, Torrance, and Rancho Palos Verdes. Goldsmith has never held elected office but previously advised former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg during his 2020 presidential run.

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In State Senate District 26, incumbent Democrat Sara Hernandez holds a solid 56 percent lead over her primary opponent, Sarah Rascón, who garnered 44 percent. The district stretches from the Eagle Rock and Highland Park neighborhoods in the north, toward Los Feliz and Koreatown in the west, and into Boyle Heights, East Los Angeles, and the city of Vernon in the southeastern part of the district.

Rascón, a former Los Angeles City Councilmember, was seeking to replace Senator Maria Elena Durazo, who is moving on to serve on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. This open contest has drawn significant attention due to the district's diverse demographic makeup and its pivotal role in the state legislature.

In Assembly District 34, Democratic Assemblymember Hughes increased his lead slightly from election night, capturing about 53 percent of the vote while Republican challenger Randall Putz slid to 47 percent. Hughes's district spans three counties: Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and Kern, and includes communities such as Palmdale, Lancaster, Barstow, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear Lake, and Twentynine Palms.

Democratic Assemblymember Bob Archuleta maintained a comfortable advantage in Assembly District 35, holding about 68 percent of the vote against Republican Araceli Martinez, who received 32 percent. Archuleta is seeking a third and final term in a district that stretches from downtown Los Angeles west toward Mar Vista and Westchester, taking in most of South Central Los Angeles, including Florence at its southeastern edge.

Assemblymember Caroline Menjivar dominated the race in Assembly District 43, securing roughly 74 percent of the vote compared to 26 percent for Republican challenger Celeste Rodriguez. The San Fernando Valley district represents Pacoima, Mission Hills, Sylmar, Arleta, Sun Valley, Panorama City, Lake View Terrace, Valley Glen, Van Nuys, and San Fernando.

In Assembly District 51, incumbent Rick Chavez Zbur retained his lead with 62 percent of the vote against Colin Hernandez, who received 38 percent. The district represents Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and Santa Monica. Chavez Zbur, a Democrat, is seeking re-election in a highly competitive urban district that has been a stronghold for Democratic candidates in recent cycles.

Assemblymember Jessica Caloza won decisively in Assembly District 52, capturing 86 percent of the vote compared to 14 percent for Republican Andrea Lee Anderson. The district encompasses East Los Angeles, including the neighborhoods of Lincoln Heights, Highland Park, Glassell Park, Eagle Rock, Los Feliz, Silver Lake, and Echo Park.

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Democratic Assemblymember Michelle Rodriguez secured a strong 67 percent of the vote in Assembly District 53, defeating Republican Rafaela Romero, who received 33 percent. The district includes parts of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties, covering Pomona, Ontario, Chino, Upland, and Montclair. Rodriguez is seeking a second term in this diverse suburban area.

Assemblymember Tina McKinnor ran unopposed in Assembly District 61, easily winning her bid for re-election. Her district includes Inglewood, Venice, Westchester, Hawthorne, Westmont, and Lawndale. The lack of opposition highlights the district's deep Democratic leanings and McKinnor's established local support base.

In Assembly District 62, Democratic Assemblymember Solache led Republican Paul Irving Jones with roughly 76 percent of the vote compared to Jones's 24 percent. The district represents voters in Bellflower, Huntington Park, Lakewood, Lynwood, Maywood, Paramount, South Gate, and Walnut Park, reflecting a solidly Democratic voting pattern in this Southeast Los Angeles area.

Assemblymember Pacheco also held a strong position in her race, leading with 70 percent of the vote compared to 30 percent for Ortiz. Just like in 2024, the two will battle it out to represent Southeast Los Angeles and a small portion of Orange County, including Bell, Bell Gardens, Cudahy, Downey, East Whittier, La Mirada, Norwalk, Santa Fe Springs, South Whittier, and La Habra.

Assemblymember Mark Pulido continued to lead Republican Paulo Morales in Assembly District 67, holding 62 percent of the vote against Morales's 38 percent. Pulido is seeking to replace termed-out Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva. The district includes Artesia, Cerritos, and Hawaiian Gardens in southeastern Los Angeles County, plus Buena Park, Fullerton, and Cypress in northern Orange County.

Election results are not official until they are certified. Local election officials have until December 3 to certify their county's results. The California Secretary of State then has until December 11 to certify all election results in the state. Ballot counting will continue in the days ahead, and any final shifts in the tightest races, particularly the 36th Senate District, could alter the final certified outcome.

Voters and candidates alike will be watching for the final certified totals in the coming weeks, especially in districts where margins are extremely narrow. The overall trend, however, points to a strong showing for Democratic incumbents across most of Los Angeles County's legislative map, with the exception of the competitive 36th Senate District.