LA County Launches Urban Natureways Initiative to Transform Corridors

A new LA County coalition launches Urban Natureways to convert flood corridors into green spaces, starting with an ActiveSGV e-bike hub at Santa Fe Dam to boost mobility and equity.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a transformative initiative last year to convert underutilized flood control and utility corridors into vibrant community spaces. Known as Urban Natureways, this coalition-driven project aims to address environmental burdens in neighborhoods of color by creating linear parks, green spaces, and mobility hubs along rivers and open channels.

Urban Natureways Launches First Mobility Hub

The first pilot project for Urban Natureways officially opened on a Saturday in November at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale. This 836-acre park, which features a 70-acre lake, now hosts a mobility hub operated by ActiveSGV, a nonprofit organization dedicated to mobility justice. The hub provides free electric bike rentals on select weekends, allowing residents to explore the surrounding trails and recreation areas without financial barriers.

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Infrastructure Meets Community Mobility Goals

Urban Natureways reimagines primary function flood control infrastructure as living infrastructure that links neighborhoods and restores ecosystems. The initiative creates a coalition of county leaders and local nonprofits who meet monthly to plan projects and secure funding. This approach allows these corridors to serve both environmental needs and human mobility, delivering health and environmental benefits where they are needed most.

Stakeholder Strategies for Equitable Development

Officials from the LA County Department of Parks and Recreation, the Department of Public Works, and the Department of Economic Opportunity traveled to Georgia to study the Atlanta Beltline. This 22-mile loop of trails and parks served as a model for creating vibrant public spaces while learning from past mistakes regarding displacement and gentrification in similar urban renewal projects.

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Funding Eight Major Infrastructure Projects

Eight projects have received $12.8 million so far for planning, design, and construction across the region. Funded developments include a wellness loop with new trees along the Compton Creek, public art and community gardens at the Pacoima Wash, and a river gateway with native landscaping and environmental education at the Lower LA River. Each site aims to integrate multi-use trails and gathering spaces to enhance local connectivity.

Real-World Impact on Local Residents

ActiveSGV executive director David Diaz reported that tickets for the free e-bike rentals continue to sell out despite hot summers and random weather. Residents have expressed that they do not feel safe riding alongside vehicle traffic, making the car-free paths at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area a crucial opportunity for safe recreation. The hub opens at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on select Saturdays and Sundays, with anyone able to register for a free rental online.