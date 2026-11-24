LA County Homeless Services and Housing launches proactive outreach for the Super El Niño season, targeting vulnerable encampments in Whittier Narrows to prevent storm-related fatalities.

LA County Homeless Services and Housing deployed outreach workers on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, to distribute pop-up tents and sleeping bags in Whittier Narrows just hours before major Super El Niño storms were forecasted to cause widespread flooding. The initiative marked the agency's first coordinated emergency response since its January launch, aiming to consolidate the county's homeless services under a single administrative structure.

Outreach teams prioritized engaging vulnerable encampments near the Rio Hondo riverbed to identify individuals for immediate shelter placement. Michael Roberts, a member of the unsheltered response team, spoke with Scotty Ochs, a 60-year-old man who has lived in a tent near the Narrows for nearly two years. Ochs, who became homeless after an apartment fire, expressed deep anxiety about the approaching storms given his memories of the devastating 1997-98 Super El Niño.

Also read New El Niño Forecast Shows US Regions Facing a Major Weather Shift in January

Scotty Ochs recalled how the 1997-98 floods wiped out lives in the riverbed, a trauma compounded by his recent two years of homelessness. When Roberts approached his encampment wearing a heavy green waterproof jacket, Ochs considered a shelter in Pomona closer to his family in Chino. He noted that even the recent October rains had flooded the area, leaving him unprepared for the more severe weather predicted for this winter season.

Brittnee Hill, who oversees unsheltered response for HSH, emphasized that the agency has moved away from the chaotic scramble seen during Hurricane Hilary in the 2023-24 season. Hill stated that HSH now maintains detailed by-name lists of individuals in high-risk areas, allowing for precise resource allocation. This data-driven approach enables the agency to deploy winter-shelter motel vouchers proactively rather than relying on last-minute pop-up shelters in churches or recreation centers.

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Donald Holt, director of street-based engagement at HSH, highlighted that consolidating services has reduced inter-agency finger-pointing and increased accountability. By centralizing decision-making, the county can better coordinate responses across different regions. Holt, who previously worked at the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority for a decade, noted that this structural change ensures specific neighborhood needs are recognized before emergency conditions arise.

The imminent threat of flooding poses severe health risks, including hypothermia and drowning, to those living near the Rio Hondo. Jose Alvarez, 63, who has lived along the river for 16 years, recalled previous instances where water levels rose well above the bike trail. Alvarez accepted the county's assistance and was staying at a Pomona motel that night, having witnessed the destructive power of rising waters firsthand.

Ramon Montes, 45, had built an elaborate plywood home with a shower and generator in the Rio Hondo riverbed in South El Monte. He described how the heavy rains in October washed away some of his tiles and left a high-water mark on his shelter. Despite the damage, Montes remained skeptical about leaving, noting that the river had not swept his home away during previous surges.

Roberts, who was homeless himself when younger, acknowledged that many residents have ridden out winter storms in riverbeds for years without strong El Niño events. He shared a tragic story from 2023 when a man named Michael drowned trying to save his dogs during Hurricane Hilary. Roberts emphasized that river paths, while seemingly harmless, can turn deadly quickly, urging residents to take the risks seriously.

Outreach teams targeted hotspots like the San Gabriel riverbed and the Santa Fe Dam area, distributing hygiene kits and rain gear. Roberts admitted that HSH is still a work in progress, comparing the agency to a plane being flown while still being built. He expressed concern that people outside these focus areas might get overlooked, but remained grateful for the progress in streamlining resources.

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After the outreach outing on November 18, teams planned to follow up with Ochs to facilitate his move to a Pomona shelter. Meanwhile, Montes prepared to hunker down in his riverside home as the storms began to hit. The agency continues to monitor these high-risk zones closely to prevent further loss of life or property during the intense weather events.

HSH's strategy focuses on pre-storm engagement to move individuals into safe shelters before conditions deteriorate. This proactive stance represents a significant shift from past emergency responses that relied on reactive measures. The agency's ability to track movements and allocate resources efficiently is seen as a game-changer for protecting the most vulnerable populations.

The consolidation of homeless services under HSH aims to provide a more unified and effective response to complex social issues. By bringing Los Angeles County's homeless response under one umbrella, the agency hopes to eliminate the inefficiencies and gaps that characterized previous fragmented efforts. This unified approach is expected to yield better long-term outcomes for residents.

As the Super El Niño season progresses, HSH remains vigilant in its outreach efforts. The agency is prepared to launch additional pop-up shelters if conditions become severe, having coordinated locations ahead of time. This preparation stands in stark contrast to the mad dash of the past, offering a more dignified and safe alternative for those experiencing homelessness.