LA County Hospice Fraud Costs Taxpayers Hundreds of Millions

Analysis reveals LA County is an epicenter of hospice fraud, costing taxpayers millions through fraudulent billing schemes that exploit Medicare rules and loose regulations.

Los Angeles County has emerged as a primary epicenter for hospice fraud in the United States, a scandal that has drained hundreds of millions of dollars from taxpayer funds over the past decade. An extensive analysis by LAist of thousands of public records highlights persistent warning signs, including unusually high rates of patients being discharged from hospice care while still alive, which remains significantly higher than the national average.

Regulatory Failures and License Revocations

The California Department of Public Health has revoked more than 500 hospice licenses in Los Angeles County since 2022, representing seventy-nine percent of all hospice revocations statewide during that period. Public records reviewed by LAist indicate that more than 160 currently licensed hospices share administrator names, phone numbers, or addresses with those revoked licenses. Furthermore, state licensing records list more than 100 hospice facility administrators in the county on two or more active hospice licenses, despite state rules that generally limit administrators to one facility.

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Disproportionate Discharge Rates and Patient Impact

Los Angeles County remains a stark outlier regarding patient outcomes, with an estimated sixty percent of patients still alive when discharged from hospice care compared to an estimated twenty percent nationwide. This discrepancy points to a systemic issue where companies may be enrolling patients who are not terminally ill to collect daily Medicare payments. Most documented fraud in the region involves Medicare billing schemes where operators enroll patients who do not meet the medical criteria for terminal illness, which requires a doctor's judgment of a life expectancy of six months or less.

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Fraudulent Marketing Tactics and Victim Discovery

Federal prosecutors and advocates report that bad actors use aggressive marketing tactics to exploit vulnerable populations, with recruiters approaching older adults at shopping centers and front doors. These individuals are often offered cash, gift cards, or free supplies in exchange for their Medicare ID numbers to facilitate fraudulent enrollment. Catherina Isidro, the statewide director for a consumer advocacy group, noted that most victims only discover the fraud when Medicare denies coverage for healthcare they actually need, such as prescriptions or other treatments.

Financial Structure and Ongoing Oversight Challenges

The Medicare hospice benefit pays agencies a daily rate for each enrolled patient regardless of whether staff visit that day, a structure that creates financial incentives for longer stays and fewer visits. This payment model, which supported over 28 billion dollars in spending in 2024 for 1.8 million beneficiaries, likely attracts fraudsters seeking to maximize payouts with minimal service delivery. Despite high-profile enforcement efforts, the conditions allowing fraud to flourish persist, with Los Angeles County hosting a high concentration of facilities in specific neighborhoods and showing continued resistance to regulatory crackdowns by both state authorities and the federal administration.