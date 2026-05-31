LA County Fair Wraps Up Final Weekend with Crowds, Rescue Dog Show, and Novel Food Offerings

The LA County Fair's last weekend in 2026 saw high attendance with families enjoying rides, games, and new attractions like a popular rescue dog show and chocolate-covered frozen grapes.

The final weekend of the LA County Fair in 2026 drew large crowds eager to enjoy the last days of the event. Fairgoers were seen enjoying rides, playing games, and sampling a variety of food items.

A new addition this year was a dog show featuring more than 20 rescue dogs performing tricks, which proved to be a popular attraction. Attendees had the chance to greet the dogs and ask questions after each performance. Puppeteers from the Bob Baker Marionette Theater also entertained visitors. Families spent time together on carousels and slides, while others relaxed as the sun set.

The fair also offered classic games, with Robert Baker running a booth and Julio Ike smiling as he played. Anthony Hernandez was among those trying unique foods, noting that chocolate-covered frozen grapes were an unexpected big hit. Many fairgoers were photographed enjoying the evening ambiance and the final opportunities for rides and attractions before the fair closed for the year





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LA County Fair Rescue Dogs Dog Show Fair Food Chocolate-Covered Frozen Grapes Bob Baker Marionette Theater

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