LA County Fair Enters Final Weekend

The LA County Fair is in its final weekend, wrapping up on Sunday, May 31. This is an opportunity to see things you may have missed, like the Bob Barker Marionette Theater near the entrance to the Great Outdoors, or the giant Coqui frog art installation and experience a slice of the rainforest.

The LA County Fair is in its final weekend , wrapping up on Sunday, May 31. This is an opportunity to see things you may have missed, like the Bob Barker Marionette Theater near the entrance to the Great Outdoors, or the giant Coqui frog art installation and experience a slice of the rainforest.

The fair's concert series is also worth checking out. Children have been enjoying rides and attractions throughout the fair, including the Play Your Way Zone and The Hill. The Fairplex Garden Railroad is also a popular spot.

In addition to the attractions, the fair has also featured a variety of food options, including curly fries and other treats. Visitors can also take advantage of free roller skating at Skate-R-Kade, which is closing out its final year.

Additionally, the fair features a throwback exhibit called Retro Row, where visitors can relive their '80s and '90s best life. With only two days left, fair-goers are advised to make the most of their time and check out as many attractions as possible





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LA County Fair Final Weekend Bob Barker Marionette Theater Coqui Frog Art Installation Retro Row

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