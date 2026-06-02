LA County Election Results: Key Races and Ballot Measures

Tracking all races across Los Angeles County including city councils, school boards, and county supervisor seats. Voters decide on multiple tax measures and candidates.

Los Angeles County voters headed to the polls to decide on a wide array of local races and ballot measures , with results expected to be certified by early July.

The election covers seats on the county Board of Supervisors, city councils, school boards, and the Superior Court bench, as well as multiple propositions and measures that could introduce new taxes or bonds to fund government services. In the county supervisor races, incumbent Lindsay Horvath is seeking reelection in District 3, while Maria Elena Durazo is running for the open District 1 seat vacated by Hilda Solis.

Across the county, 36 city council member races are on the ballot, along with numerous local measures. A candidate must receive a majority of the vote to win outright; if no one achieves 50% plus one vote, the top two advance to a November runoff. Among the most notable ballot measures are several proposed sales tax increases aimed at funding city services.

One measure would establish a sales tax to support emergency services, crime prevention, street maintenance, and after-school and anti-gang programs. Another seeks to raise sales tax for police and emergency response, street repairs, park maintenance, and youth and senior programs. A third measure would allow the sale of safe and sane fireworks from up to 12 temporary stands around the Fourth of July.

Additional proposals include sales taxes to fund police services, 911 response, library services, parks, and infrastructure; to address encampments, homelessness, and repair streets; and to maintain after-school and senior services. One measure would repeal a city ban on safe and sane fireworks, permitting their sale under a regulated framework with penalties for violations. Another would raise sales tax for public safety, street and sidewalk maintenance, park upkeep, and youth and senior programs.

Yet another would fund emergency response, property crime prevention, park maintenance, street and sewer repairs, gang prevention, and homelessness services. A transaction and use tax proposal would support street and infrastructure repairs, public safety, youth and senior programs, and library and parks maintenance.

School board races also feature prominently, including seats on the Compton Unified School District, Glendale Community College District, Glendale Unified School District, Little Lake City School District, Long Beach Unified School District, Los Angeles Unified School District, and South Pasadena Unified School District. Meanwhile, 15 seats on the Los Angeles County Superior Court are on the ballot, with 11 contests having two or more candidates.

The Los Angeles Times provides live election results sourced from the county registrar and the Associated Press. In other local news, author and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti released a book examining the rebuilding of LA after the Palisades Fire, questioning whether the efforts prioritize survivors or the 2028 Olympics. The assassination of Robert F. Kennedy in 1968 remains a pivotal event, with the gunman's motives largely forgotten despite his capture and confession.

Finally, the history of LA's smog dates back 450 years to the bay of smokes, as explored by curator Regan Dunn at the La Brea tar pits, where early Angelenos set fires that filled the basin and foreshadowed the city's ongoing air quality challenges





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