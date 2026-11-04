LA County Election 2026 Early Returns Show Democratic Wins

Early returns from the November 3, 2026, Los Angeles County election show strong leads for incumbent Democratic representatives in federal and state races.

Voters across Los Angeles County participated in a significant electoral event on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, determining leadership for congressional and legislative positions. The Los Angeles County registrar's office initiated the count by releasing the first batch of results at 8:17 p.m., focusing on vote-by-mail ballots received prior to Election Day. This preliminary data provides an early snapshot of voter sentiment in several high-profile races that are closely monitored by political observers nationwide.

Early Returns in Congressional Districts

In California's 29th congressional district, Democratic Rep. Luz Rivas secured a commanding lead over her Democratic primary challenger, Angélica Dueñas. Early returns from Tuesday night indicated that Rivas held 63% of the votes compared to Dueñas' 37%. The district encompasses a diverse population across the San Fernando Valley, including Panorama City, Arleta, Van Nuys, Valley Village, Sylmar, and San Fernando. Rivas is seeking a second term in this fiercely contested urban corridor.

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Democratic Rep. Laura Friedman also demonstrated strong support in California's 30th congressional district, holding an early advantage over Republican challenger Scott Alan Meyers. Friedman captured 77% of the votes against Meyers' 23% in the initial tallies. The 30th district has seen geographic adjustments due to redistricting, now incorporating Acton and Agua Dulce in addition to Burbank, Glendale, and West Hollywood. Friedman, an incumbent, is running for a second term in this predominantly Democratic stronghold.

Sherman and Assembly Races Lead

Democratic Rep. Brad Sherman maintained his position in California's 32nd congressional district with 70% of the vote against Republican challenger Larry Thompson. Thompson, an attorney and talent manager, received nearly 30% of the ballots. Sherman, who has served in Congress for nearly three decades, represents a district that stretches from western San Fernando Valley communities such as Woodland Hills, Winnetka, and Tarzana to Pacific Palisades. The district also includes Simi Valley in Ventura County following recent redistricting adjustments.

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At the state level, Democratic Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo appeared to be leading Republican challenger Ricky Tracy Hayes II in California's 40th Assembly District. Schiavo held approximately 60% of the votes to Hayes' nearly 40%. Schiavo, who represents Chatsworth, is seeking a third term in the Assembly. Hayes is an entrepreneur and businessman challenging the incumbent in a district that covers parts of the San Fernando Valley.

Open Seats and Incumbent Advances

In the race for Assembly District 42, Agoura Hills Councilmember Deborah Klein Lopez, a Democrat, led Republican small business owner Ted Nordblum. Klein Lopez held 60% of the votes compared to Nordblum's 40% in the early returns. This is an open seat race, as the winner will succeed termed-out Democratic Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin from Thousand Oaks. The district spans portions of both Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including Calabasas, Pacific Palisades, Thousand Oaks, and Simi Valley.

Democratic Assemblymember Celeste Rodriguez also showed a dominant performance in her district, holding nearly 80% of the vote against Republican challenger Ricardo Benitez. Benitez, a plumber and electrical contractor, received around 20% of the ballots. Rodriguez represents a district covering numerous San Fernando Valley communities, including Pacoima, Mission Hills, Sylmar, Arleta, Sun Valley, Panorama City, Lake View Terrace, Valley Glen, Van Nuys, and San Fernando.

Additionally, Democratic Assemblymember Nick Schultz led Republican challenger Carolyn Daniels in Assembly District 44 with 73% of the votes to Daniels' nearly 27%. Schultz is seeking a second term and represents a district stretching across the San Fernando Valley from Sherman Oaks through North Hollywood and Burbank, extending north to La Crescenta. The counting of remaining in-person ballots cast at vote centers will continue in the days following Tuesday's election.