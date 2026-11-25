The L.A. County Board of Supervisors declared a local emergency following a gas and debris eruption at Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic, seeking state aid for affected residents.

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors declared a local emergency on Tuesday in response to the sudden eruption of gas and debris at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic. This official action was taken to address the significant frustrations of local residents regarding persistent odors and potential health risks surrounding the waste site. The declaration aims to secure additional resources for the community following the incident that occurred the previous week.

Gas Eruption Triggers Official Local Emergency Declaration

The Board of Supervisors approved the motion unanimously with a five-to-zero vote, signaling strong political support for immediate intervention. The declaration serves as a formal request to Governor Gavin Newsom to issue a state-level emergency. County officials stated that such a state declaration is essential to unlock new forms of assistance for residents, including relief for mortgage payments and property taxes.

Also read Chiquita Canyon Landfill operator extends free hotel stays to affected neighbors

Local emergency management officials clarified to the board that the local declaration alone does not automatically generate new aid that the county lacks. However, the motion explicitly asks the state government to step in with broader resources. The primary goal is to provide financial and logistical support to those impacted by the recent environmental disturbance at the landfill facility.

Nov 16 Incident Released Toxic Pollutants Into Atmosphere

The crisis began on November 16, when drilling crews working on a new gas collection well struck a pocket of pressurized landfill gas and liquid. The pocket was located approximately one hundred fifty feet underground, leading to an immediate and forceful release. The drilling activity triggered an eruption that persisted for about seven hours before crews managed to cap the hole.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During this period, potentially toxic air pollutants billowed into the air, including carbon monoxide, ash, and noxious odors. The event deposited a layer of dust across neighboring communities, causing widespread concern among residents. The community is still waiting for definitive answers regarding the composition of the settled dust and who is responsible for the cleanup efforts.

Residents Report Health Issues Amid Regulatory Disputes

Neighbors have reported serious health symptoms, including sore throats, headaches, and nausea, following the eruption. Jennifer Elkins, a resident of Val Verde, told the board that her children have been suffering from bloody noses. She described the experience as debilitating, noting that feeding animals at home resulted in burning throats and difficulty breathing.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the Castaic area, introduced the motion and expressed deep frustration with the regulatory response. She criticized the L.A. County Department of Public Health for its lack of transparency and timely information sharing. Barger stated that her patience with the department had run out, questioning the adequacy of the current government response.

State Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo joined residents in calling for the removal of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer and two other officials. Schiavo argued that the explosion merely exposed a pre-existing failure of the county health system to prepare for such environmental hazards. She emphasized that the community had warned officials repeatedly without being heard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Operators Claim Compliance While State Reluctance Persists

Chiquita Canyon, LLC, the operator of the landfill, stated that it is reviewing the Board of Supervisors' action. The company asserted that it continues to work under the direction of federal, state, and county agencies. Chiquita claimed to be in substantial compliance with health directives, which include providing hotel accommodations and air purifiers to affected residents.

The operator also noted that air monitoring around the site has shown no validated exceedances of state health-based reference levels for monitored chemicals. Despite this claim, the state Office of Emergency Services has resisted declaring a state emergency. The state office argues that the landfill operators, Waste Connections and Chiquita Canyon LLC, are primarily responsible for the problem.

Supervisor Barger explained that the state believes a local declaration should suffice, as the operators are expected to handle the remediation. However, Barger rejected this stance, stating she would put the issue on the state level. The community remains anxious, waiting for clarity on safety, cleanup responsibilities, and long-term health monitoring as the political and regulatory debate continues.