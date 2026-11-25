The LA County Board of Supervisors unanimously declared the Chiquita Canyon Landfill a local emergency after last week's explosion.

The motion urges state officials to provide residents with financial assistance and mortgage relief. LA County also pushed for the governor's office to issue its own state of emergency and expedite access to disaster relief programs by waiving regulations.

"Last week's eruption demonstrated just how quickly this ongoing crisis can escalate and put our communities in danger," said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the area around Chiquita Canyon. "We can't wait for another hazardous incident to occur. " Last Monday, a drilling operation to reduce elevated temperatures at the garbage dump hit a pressurized pocket of gas, sending"particulate material" and jet-black smoke into the air, according to the Chiquita Canyon operators.

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Abigail Desessa, who lives in the, said the day after the explosion that her neighbor's home was"coated in black, gooey soot" and described the smell from the landfill as"toxic.

" "It physically hurt," she said. "I know what I saw. I know what I heard. I know what I smelled and felt.

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" Barger's office said the explosion released gas and debris into the air for more than seven hours. The California Department of Toxic Substances Control has not completed its testing as of Nov. 24, according to Barger's office. Chiquita Canyon Landfill to"offer immediate relocation" to people living in nearby communities impacted by the incident.

While air quality showed no hazardous findings, public health staff stressed that strong odors could cause headaches, nausea, dizziness and irritation of the eyes, nose or throat.

"We don't deserve this. We don't deserve any of this," resident Richard Humanic said after the explosion.

"It just continues to get worse … We need help. "has been mired in controversy for several years, after residents said the facility's leachate leaks and persistent odors caused headaches, skin irritation and even heart palpitations. "I want to be clear: declaring a local emergency does not let the landfill off the hook," Barger said. "I remain committed to holding them accountable to provide meaningful, long-term relocation for residents.

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" Since January 2023, the South Coast Air Quality Management District has received more than 28,000 complaints, many describing the foul smell as rotten,The California Attorney General's Office joined the list of agencies suing the landfill, with state AG Rob Bonta announcing a lawsuit against the troublesome dump in October. "Protecting the environment and safeguarding Californians requires quick and effective action from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill's owners and operators," Bonta said in October.

"For too long, the Chiquita Canyon Landfill has done the opposite, which has resulted in numerous spills of leachate and other violations of our state's hazardous waste laws. "Los Angeles voters pass Measure FD, a .5% city sales tax increase to fund the fire department