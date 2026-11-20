A Los Angeles County DCFS employee has been charged with sexually abusing multiple children he came into contact with through his work.

A Los Angeles County DCFS employee has been charged with sexually abusing multiple children he came into contact with through his work. A Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services employee has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing multiple children he came into contact with through his work.

Michael Alonso Rose, 45, is facing six counts of misdemeanor annoying or molesting a victim under 18. He is also charged with felony dissuading a witness and misdemeanor sexual battery, according to a felony complaint. The alleged abuse began in November 2025 and continued until April 2026, according to the complaint. Rose was arrested on Tuesday, according to jail records.

Also read Wind advisory in place for Los Angeles County for Thursday – wind gusts up to 45 mph

Rose has worked for the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services since 2024. He served as a group supervisor and van driver in a downtown L.A. office. In a statement, the Department of Children and Family Services said it is cooperating with the investigation.

"The safety and well-being of children and families is the foundation of our mission, and allegations of this nature are deeply disturbing and taken with the utmost seriousness," Lisa E. Mandel, the interim director of the L.A. County DCFS, said in a statement.

Advertisement

"DCFS has fully cooperated with LAPD throughout their criminal investigation. " The statement said DCFS learned about the allegations in April 2026 and Rose was immediately placed "on restriction from field work pending the outcome of a meticulous administrative investigation," which included a law firm reviewing his employment history and instances Rose may have had contact with children in foster care.

Mandel said Rose was later placed on administrative leave and ordered not to have contact with children or families who receive services from DCFS. Landfill geyser erupts at Chiquita Canyon in Castaic, prompts evacuation advisory "Because this is now an active criminal matter and involves confidential information, there are legal limits on what we can share publicly," Mandel's statement said.

"While I know the community wants answers, those confidentiality protections exist to preserve the integrity of the investigation and protect the privacy of those involved. "Storm bringing rain, possible flooding to SoCal. Here's how long wet conditions will last