LA County D.A. Seeks Delay in $4 Billion Sex Abuse Settlement Amid Fraud Allegations

County district attorney questions legitimacy of many claims in landmark settlement and asks for a six‑month pause of payments.

Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman has opened an inquiry into the stability of a $4‑billion settlement that was created to pay victims of alleged abuse in county‑run facilities.

He explained to a judge that many of the claims listed in the settlement are, in his view, unsupported and potentially false. Hochman believes that the majority of people who declared abuse never actually resided in the institutions that are now part of the tender. He therefore asked the court to pause the first disbursement of money - the portion that would reach the plaintiffs next week - until a deeper review can be conducted.

The proposed pause would last six months and would mean that hundreds of thousands of people who already feel the weight of decades of trauma would be forced to wait for compensation that they have apparently never been able to prove. The request has created a complex tug‑of‑war inside the county's legal circles. While the county counsel's office remains firmly in favor of proceeding, the D.A.

's office is pushing for a halt, citing the possibility of substantial fraud. A superior court judge, overseeing the bulk of the abuse cases, has held a hearing but has not yet made a decision, stating that the matter requires further deliberation at a later date. Lawmakers and attorneys for the victims see the proposed delay with alarm. They argue that the plaintiffs are already in financial distress, having taken high‑interest loans with the expectation of future payments.

A delay of even a few months could amount to tens of millions of dollars in lost interest and lost opportunities to remedy personal trauma. Some former plaintiffs are wary of the fear that the funds might be misappropriated and urge the court to keep the settlement flowing. The situation places lawmakers at a crossroads between financial prudence and the immediate needs of former residents.

The original settlement, made in April last year, followed a change to California's statute of limitations, which gives former minors a new window to bring their cases to court. It was the nation's largest settlement of its kind, designed to short‑circuit the extremely expensive litigation that would have otherwise surrounded more than 11,000 allegations.

Critics of the district attorney's complaint question whether he has a solid foundation for his assertions, while supporters argue that no money should be exchanged unless the facts can withstand rigorous scrutiny. As the case continues, the judge is scheduled to hold a follow‑up hearing on June 25. In the meantime, the county's own legal team is prepared to move forward, hoping that the truth will emerge in a vacuum of evidence that forces the claims into clear resolution.

The postponement, if granted, could create a financial crisis for victims, while if denied, it would leave the noble idea of settling decades of abuse still intact. Nonetheless, the debate stresses the fragility of a settlement that relies on the honest testimony of individuals who may be facing distorted memories or external pressures. The weight of a company's legal integrity and the moral responsibility to the most vulnerable remain contested matters as the proceedings go ahead.





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sex Abuse Settlement Fraud Investigation Los Angeles County Legal Proceedings Victim Compensation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis Urged to Demand £18 Billion Minimum for Investment Plan After Predecessor's Funding ProtestNew Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis is under pressure to secure at least £18 billion in extra funding for the defence investment plan, following his predecessor John Healey's resignation over inadequate financial commitments. The Treasury's reported offer of £10 billion plus £3.5 billion in efficiency savings falls far short of the £28 billion required for full implementation of the Strategic Defence Review's 62 equipment recommendations. Jarvis's decision ahead of the Nato meeting will determine the UK's defence posture.

Read more »

San Diego County boosts budget proposal to $9.16 billionSan Diego County has revised its annual budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year, now at $9.16 billion from $9.15 billion, with the Board of Supervisors scheduled to consider the spending plan on June 25.

Read more »

SD County Sheriff Seeks Community Input on Future of Vista JailThe San Diego County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from North County residents regarding the future of the Vista Detention Facility at a public forum Tuesday in Encinitas.

Read more »

San Diego County boosts budget proposal to $9.16 billionThe new budget is $522 million, or 6.1% larger than the existing one, according to officials, with some funding shifts.

Read more »