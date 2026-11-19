LA County child protection head calls arrest of employee for molesting of kids 'deeply disturbing'

A Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services worker has been arrested and charged with molesting multiple minors he came into contact with through his work, officials and records revealed Wednesday.

Michael Alonso Rose, 45, was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Juvenile Division squad that specializes in child sex crimes on Tuesday evening. LAPD Capt. Mike Bland said Rose was first arrested on suspicion of assault with intent involving a minor. Rose was held in LAPD’s Van Nuys jail on $500,000 bail following his arrest.

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Bland said the investigation remains ongoing. Los Angeles County prosecutors on Wednesday charged Rose with felony dissuading a witness, misdemeanor sexual battery and six counts of misdemeanor annoying or molesting a victim under 18. A conviction on the offenses would require Rose to register as a sex offender. Rose is alleged to have molested three victims.

The first incident allegedly occurred Nov. 24, 2025, and he is accused of sexually battering the victim, molesting them and then trying to dissuade the minor from reporting the crime. The next day, he is charged with another molestation. He is also accused of annoying or molesting minors on a series of occasions this year, including Jan. 1, March 1, March 30 and April 1.

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Los Angeles County DCFS officials said Rose was removed from the field in April when the department learned of the allegations. DCFS officials said he was a group supervisor in a downtown LA office and he performed a variety of duties including driving transportation vans. Lisa E. Mandel, interim director of DCFS, said in a statement she was notified of the arrest “following a criminal investigation into allegations involving inappropriate conduct with minors.

”“The safety and well-being of children and families is the foundation of our mission, and allegations of this nature are deeply disturbing and taken with the utmost seriousness. DCFS has fully cooperated with LAPD throughout their criminal investigation,” she said Mandel revealed that “upon learning of the allegations in April 2026, DCFS immediately placed Rose on restriction from field work pending the outcome of a meticulous administrative investigation, which included retaining an outside law firm to conduct a thorough review of his employment history and instances during which Rose might have been in contact with children and young people in foster care.

” Given the gravity of the allegations, Mandel said, Rose was “subsequently placed on administrative leave and ordered not to have contact with children, youth or families who receive services from DCFS. ” “I recognize that news like this is deeply concerning. As a department, we are committed to acting swiftly when concerns are raised, working closely with our law enforcement partners, and taking every appropriate step available to protect the children and families we serve.

” DCFS officials said Rose had worked for the county department since 2024 and that the charges related to his work. Mandel, citing the active criminal case and confidential nature of the department’s work, said she can only share very limited information publicly.

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“While I know the community wants answers, those confidentiality protections exist to preserve the integrity of the investigation and protect the privacy of those involved,” she added. Booking records show Rose bailed out of jail at 4 p.m. Wednesday. He is listed to appear in court on the charges Thursday in downtown Los Angeles.

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