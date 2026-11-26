Olympics organizers recently announced a partnership with oil giant Phillips 66.

L.A. County’s chief sustainability officer has stepped down from her role as an Olympics committee adviser, citing LA28’s“Platforming a fossil fuel company at a time when our region is facing ever increasing negative impacts from climate change is at odds with the values of Los Angeles,” she wrote in a post.

LA28 names Phillips 66 its official fuel partner. Critics want the deal canceledThe federal government has allocated $1 billion so far for policing the Games. L.A. officials worry that additional costs could fall on the city.

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“We value the time, expertise, and thoughtful guidance Rita Kampalath has contributed to the Resilience Champions Fund Advisory Group,” said LA28 spokesperson Jacie Prieto Lopez in an email. “LA28's commitment to our Impact and Sustainability Plan remains unchanged. ”L.A. City Council members Katy Yaroslavsky and Hugo Soto-Martinez have also spoken out against the sponsorship.