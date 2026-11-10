LA Council members seek to expand hygiene infrastructure

A Los Angeles City Council committee will consider a motion on Tuesday calling for a citywide plan to expand hygiene infrastructure, including more public toilets, hand-washing stations and permanent water spigots. The five-member Homelessness and Health Committee is scheduled to meet at 8:30 a.m.

13 March 2020, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Stuttgart: A child washes its hands. Hygiene measures such as thorough hand washing are among the most important preventive measures against infections.

Photo: Marijan Murat/dpa A Los Angeles City Council committee will consider a motion on Tuesday calling for a citywide plan to expand hygiene infrastructure, including more public toilets, hand-washing stations and permanent water spigots. The five-member Homelessness and Health Committee is scheduled to meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at City Hall, where members will consider recommending approval of the motion to the full City Council.

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Council members Nithya Raman and Ysabel Jurado, who introduced the motion in October, asked that resources initially focus on Skid Row. If approved, the motion would direct the city administrative officer, Bureau of Street Services, Bureau of Sanitation, Department of Water and Power and Board of Public Works, in consultation with Metro, to report within 60 days with recommendations for a citywide hygiene-infrastructure expansion plan.

The council members asked city staff to consider public-private partnerships, including the Hollywood Partnership's funding and operation of 40 public bathroom stalls on the ground floor of the city's parking garage at 1627 Vine St. They also requested an examination of opportunities to install public restrooms and hand-washing facilities on city- and county-owned property, including potential locations at or near Metro station entrances. The motion further requests a status update on implementation of the LADWP's Hydration Station Initiative Program and potential city partnerships to add more hydration stations, which provide drinking-water refills.

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Raman and Jurado asked city staff to determine whether Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention Program funds could support the effort. Jurado, who represents portions of downtown Los Angeles, also requested that staff identify stable funding for the continued operation of public toilets in Skid Row, regardless of the timeline for a broader hygiene-infrastructure expansion. Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

In 2021, Los Angeles entered into a contract with Outfront/JCDecaux for the Coordinated Street Furniture Program, which proposed the potential installation of up to 150 automated public toilets. The company installed, operated and maintained the restrooms at no direct operating cost to the city. During the contract term, 14 automated public toilets were installed. When the contract expired, the city was required to replace 13 units because the restrooms were owned by the company, according to the motion.

Due to funding constraints from fiscal year 2025-26 to the present, only four replacement toilets are currently operating.

“This woefully inadequate scale of public hygiene infrastructure has left the streets of Los Angeles, especially in underinvested areas such as Skid Row, without consistent access to sanitation and water,” the motion states. The council members argued that most available restrooms are located in private businesses, placing a burden on business owners.

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“For those unable to access these spaces -- particularly people experiencing homelessness -- using the restroom outdoors may be the only viable option,” according to the motion. “In 2025, the Los Angeles Sanitation Livability Services Division collected and disposed of more than 70 tons of human waste from the public right-of-way. ” The motion states that more restrooms and hand-washing facilities would improve the health and safety of city residents.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the city provided portable toilets and hand-washing stations at encampment locations at the discretion of City Council offices to curb the spread of COVID-19 and improve sanitary conditions. The effort was temporary, and the two council members are now seeking a permanent approach to health and sanitation concerns.

“Meeting these responsibilities requires a comprehensive plan with stable funding to sustain existing facilities and expand access citywide,” the motion states. “A designated lead department or office, selected to align program responsibilities with departmental capabilities, would provide clear accountability for planning, funding, operations, and maintenance while supporting coordination and shared resources across the city's sanitation and hygiene efforts. ”