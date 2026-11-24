Some LA leaders want the city to copy a program that shields many senior and disabled New Yorkers from rent hikes.

LA considers taxpayer-funded rent freeze for some senior and disabled tenants L.A. City Councilmember Ysabel Jurado introduced a motion last week to explore setting up a program to keep rents flat for qualifying tenants.

Some leaders in Los Angeles, the nation’s second-largest city, want to take a cue from the largest — New York City — by freezing rents for many tenants.last week to explore setting up a program to keep rents flat for tenants who qualify as seniors and tenants with disabilities. In exchange, landlords would potentially get direct payments or tax breaks equal to the increase they would have charged.

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New York has been shielding senior tenants from annual rent increases since the 1970s. Jurado’s proposal — which was seconded by Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, who will term out next month — calls for studying whether L.A. could do the same.

“When you live on a fixed income, even a modest rent increase can mean cutting back on groceries or skipping a prescription,” Jurado said in an email to LAist. “We should be able to help someone when the rent goes up, before they lose their home. ”during the COVID-19 pandemic remain fresh in their minds. They said they worry the new city proposal could create cumbersome rules.

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“We oppose additional rent caps and freezes, including proposals that pair new rent restrictions with public funding,” Fred Sutton, spokesperson for the California Apartment Association, said in an email to LAist. Neighbors say nearly 400 new homes would also increase fire danger and eliminate valuable green space. Now, courts could decide the project’s fate.

While the two mayoral candidates aligned on some issues, they were sharply divided on where to allow new housing and how to protect renters ahead of the 2028 Olympics. Thousands of homes survived last year’s L.A. fires, but were covered in toxic residue. Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed laws setting new rules for smoke damage cleanup.

Dan Yukelson, executive director of the Apartment Association of Greater L.A. , said an annual property tax break may not be enough to help landlords who face volatile monthly bills. He also said the program could lead to higher rent increases.

“Housing providers do not necessarily increase rent each year or for the maximum amount,” Yukelson said. “Yet a program like this would encourage seeking reimbursement for the maximum allowable amount. ”its first mayor endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, following in the footsteps of New York, which picked DSA-backed Zohran Mamdani last year.as former chair of the council’s housing committee. The new rules cap future increases at a maximum of 4%.

This year, the legal rent increase limit is 3% for most L.A. renters. Many New Yorkers are now covered by a much broader rent freeze. Last month, the city set the allowable annual rent hike to 0% in the roughly 4-in-10 apartments subject to local rent regulations, fulfilling a promise Mamdani made on the campaign trail. L.A.

’s proposed rent freeze would target a much smaller group, mimicking New York programs that long predate Mamdani’s tenure. The city’s Senior Citizen Rent Increase Exemption program began in 1972, and its Disability Rent Increase Exemption program launched in 2005. About 67,000 New York tenants are enrolled in the two rent freeze programs. To qualify, tenants there must have household incomes below $75,000 and live in city-regulated units.

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In her motion, Jurado pitched the rent freeze as a way for the city to potentially save money on costly homelessness efforts.

“By preventing homelessness, the program would deliver significant social and economic benefits, saving millions on emergency shelter, healthcare, social services, interim housing programs, and affordable housing preservation,” her motion reads.from the tenant advocacy group Strategic Actions for a Just Economy as a potential blueprint. That report identified the city’sThe report found that if 70% of eligible L.A. seniors — people aged 62 and older — enrolled in a program that compensated landlords for annual rent hikes of 3%, the total annual cost by 2040 would be about $300 million.

The proposal is a long way from becoming a reality. It has yet to be scheduled for a committee hearing. If the motion is approved after advancing to the full council, it would require the city’s Housing Department to report back within 90 days on the feasibility of enacting the programs.eliminating a critical $1.7 million from our budget every year going forward. But they couldn’t silence us, and we’re not going anywhere.

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