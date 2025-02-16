La Collectionneuse: A Study in Romantic Entanglement

La collectionneuse, part of Éric Rohmer's influential 'Six Moral Tales' series, explores the complexities of romantic attraction and moral choices through the lens of a captivating love triangle.

La collectionneuse, the third installment in Éric Rohmer's 'Six Moral Tales,' delves into the intricate moral dilemmas that arise from romantic entanglements. This series of films, characterized by their thoughtful exploration of relationships, typically follows a similar narrative structure: a man in a committed relationship faces a brief temptation from another woman, ultimately choosing to return to the security of his existing partnership.

Despite their title, the films are far from preachy or moralistic. They are, instead, intimate and intelligent narratives imbued with humor, sensuality, and a keen observation of human nature. La collectionneuse, in many ways, set the blueprint not only for the remaining 'Moral Tales' but also for the entirety of Rohmer's cinematic career, which was defined by its focus on the complexities of the human heart.The film centers around three individuals enjoying a vacation at a villa on the French Riviera: Adrien, an art dealer grappling with his fiancée Carol's decision to spend the summer in London; Daniel, Adrien's painter friend; and Haydée, a young woman who unexpectedly joins them at the villa. Adrien and Daniel dub Haydée 'the collector' due to her habit of bringing a different man home every night. Both men agree that pursuing her would be unwise, yet they find themselves irresistibly drawn to her. Adrien and Haydée grow increasingly close, but he encourages her to pursue Daniel instead. When their affair ends abruptly, Daniel departs, and Adrien convinces Haydée to sleep with a wealthy art collector. A power struggle ensues, culminating in Adrien and Haydée leaving together. However, when Haydée runs off with two younger men, Adrien books a flight to London, where Carol awaits





