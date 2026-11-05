LA City Section flag football playoffs: El Camino Real advances to quarterfinals

Birmingham, Cleveland and Panorama also make it to the Division I quarterfinals.

El Camino Real junior Talya Haim scrambles as she is chased by Van Nuys linebacker Daisy Ruiz during a CIF LA City Section Division I playoff game Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, in Woodland Hills, CA. El Camino Real junior quarterback Talya Haim was being thrown out of rhythm by a fierce Van Nuys pass rush during Wednesday’s first-round game in the CIF LA City Section Division I flag football playoffs.

She wasn’t setting her feet and the pressure Haim faced was forcing her to scramble and run. She had trouble throwing to her favorite target, sophomore Quinn Hensley, after they connected for a 40-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

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“Warmups were really good and then when the game started, my throws were really short and I was throwing on the side a lot during the game,” Haim said. Haim settled in threw two more touchdowns to Hensley in the second half as No. 4 seed El Camino Real pulled away for a 25-0 victory. Senior Annette Recinos returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown that sealed the victory El Camino Real.

“I try to look where is at before I go,” Hensley said. “I know which shoulder to attack. If I want to go out, I attack the other shoulder. So they think I’m going that way, but I actually go the other way.

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” Van Nuys moved from Division III to Division I this season under the direction of coach William Cox, who football at Humboldt State and is the former football coach at Van Nuys. The leap two divisions in the playoffs coincided with the improvement made by the Wolves, who were 12-12 overall and 2-9 in Valley Mission League last season. Cox turned to 5-foot-6 freshman Sophia Ayala as the team’s starting quarterback.

Ayala’s accuracy and quickness to scramble and pick up large gains became paramount to Van Nuys’ growth. Van Nuys went 5-5 this season in the Valley Mission League, which features the top two seeds, Panorama and Kennedy, in the Division I playoffs.

“We made a huge step forward,” Cox said. “That says a lot about our program and the direction it’s heading in. ” The quarterfinal games Friday start at 3 p.m. and will be played at the home site for the higher seeded team. No. 5 seed Birmingham vs. No. 4 seed El Camino Real No. 9 seed Westchester vs. No. 1 seed Bell No. 11 Manuel Arts or No. 6 Fremont vs. No. 3 North Hollywood