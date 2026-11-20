The Nov. 22 date refers to the 11 primary ingredients and 22 health benefits associated with kimchi, according to KAFLA.

The Nov. 22 date refers to the 11 primary ingredients and 22 health benefits associated with kimchi, according to KAFLA. The Los Angeles City Council is expected to proclaim Nov. 22 as Kimchi Day today, recognizing the Korean staple food and the cultural contributions of the city's Korean American community.

Councilwoman Heather Hutt, whose 10th Council District includes Koreatown, is scheduled to present the proclamation to the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles during the council meeting at City Hall. The presentation is expected at about 11 a.m. Friday, toward the end of the meeting in the John Ferraro Council Chamber, Room 340 at 200 N. Spring St.Kimchi is a traditional Korean fermented food, commonly made with napa cabbage or radishes and seasoned with ingredients such as red pepper, garlic, ginger and fish sauce.

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Kimchi Day was established in South Korea in 2020. California became the first U.S. state to recognize the observance in 2021, according to organizers. The Nov. 22 date refers to the 11 primary ingredients and 22 health benefits associated with kimchi, according to KAFLA. Kimchi-making, known as kimjang, is a longstanding communal Korean tradition in which families and neighbors gather to prepare and share large quantities of kimchi for the winter.

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UNESCO added kimjang to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2013. Los Angeles County is home to more than 207,000 residents who identify as Korean alone, according to 2020 Census data. Koreatown is considered one of the nation's largest Korean American communities. Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more.

Here's your go-to source for today's LA news. The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles and the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden are scheduled to hold a California Kimchi Day celebration Saturday, including a kimchi-making workshop, cultural performances and educational exhibits.