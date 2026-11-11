LA City Council could meet just one day a week under voter-approved charter overhaul

LA voters approved Charter Amendment EE with 52.8% of the vote, reducing required City Council meetings from three days a week to one.

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Nithya Raman attends a public session at Los Angeles City Hall on Tuesday.which would reduce the minimum number of full City Council meeting days from three to one per week, has a narrow lead with 52.76 percent support, according to the latest unofficial election results.

The measure does not give council members a four-day weekend. They can still hold additional meetings, attend committee hearings and handle district business. But it would eliminate the longstanding requirement that the full 15-member Council convene three days a week. People cast their ballots at the Metro headquarters polling station in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026..

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The measure would also make it harder for residents to challenge City Hall decisions by increasing the number of signatures needed to force a referendum from 10 percent to 15 percent of the votes cast in the previous mayoral election.was headed toward passage with 62.42 percent support, bringing major changes to the city’s budgeting and public works operations. The measure would shift Los Angeles from annual budgets to two-year spending plans, require a long-term infrastructure plan and strengthen the authority of a director overseeing the city’s five Public Works bureaus.

Los Angeles Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky co-authored a motion demanding an implementation plan for the city’s transition to two-year budgets and long-term infrastructure planning. It would also allow the city to restructure or eliminate the Board of Public Works and remove certain restrictions on mortgaging city-owned property.

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Councilwomen Katy Yaroslavsky and Eunisses Hernandez introduced a motion last week calling for city financial officials to produce an implementation plan within 30 days, including a financial forecast through fiscal year 2029-30 and estimates of infrastructure repair costs over the next 20 to 30 years.

“Measure LA at its core was really about trying to make the city work a little bit better,” Leo Daube, communications director for Yaroslavsky, told the California Post. Incoming Los Angeles Mayor Nithya Raman will inherit sweeping changes to City Hall’s budgeting and public works operations when she takes office Dec. 14. Daube pointed to the city’s five Public Works bureaus, which operate with different priorities, making it difficult to coordinate major infrastructure projects.

“Right now you’ll have the five different bureaus and they all have different priorities, and so street services isn’t talking to engineering, which isn’t talking to street lighting, which isn’t talking to sanitation,” he told The Post. The overhaul could give one Public Works director greater responsibility for coordinating departments and overseeing projects.

Los Angeles voters backed a charter amendment that could reduce the number of required full City Council meeting days from three to just one per week.about Measure HLA, the voter-approved law requiring planned bike lanes and other safety improvements during certain major street repairs. Raman acknowledged Tuesday that the costs of those improvements, along with federal accessibility requirements, have contributed to a slowdown in street repairs.

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“The voters passed HLA. They are asking for safer streets. They are asking for protected bike lanes. They’re asking for us to implement our mobility plan,” Raman told The Post.

“There has to be a concerted effort to find additional revenue for this work,” Daube told The Post, pointing to state and federal grants as possible funding sources. Los Angeles mayoral candidate Nithya Raman attends a public session at Los Angeles City Hall on Tuesday. People cast their ballots at the Metro headquarters polling station in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026..

Los Angeles Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky co-authored a motion demanding an implementation plan for the city's transition to two-year budgets and long-term infrastructure planning. Incoming Los Angeles Mayor Nithya Raman will inherit sweeping changes to City Hall's budgeting and public works operations when she takes office Dec. 14. Los Angeles voters backed a charter amendment that could reduce the number of required full City Council meeting days from three to just one per week.