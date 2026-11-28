A popular Los Angeles brewery is expanding to the beachside with a fourth taproom taking over a former hard kombucha tasting room.

Los Angeles Ale Works is preparing to open the newest location at 2914 Main Street in Santa Monica, according to a recently submitted liquor license.

The brewery currently has three other locations across Los Angeles County such as in Hawthorne, Culver City, and Hermosa Beach. Founded in 2009, theIts Hawthorne branch serves as its main location and is located inside a World War II-era brick building. It features 25 taps, an outdoor patio and regularly brings in a wide variety of local food trucks.

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Customers can expect to see a wide variety of drinks such as IPAs, seltzers, pale ales, and even a Kolsch at the Santa Monica location. , an alcoholic beverage brand known for making hard kombucha. JuneShine’s hard kombucha is fermented with green tea and honey. Before closing in August, JuneShine operated a tasting room on the site featuring 16 rotating flavors of hard kombucha on draft.