The European Film Academy announced its nominations at the Thessaloniki International Film Festival, with La Bola Negra topping the list. The awards ceremony is scheduled for January 16, 2027, in Athens, positioning European talents strategically within the global awards season.

La Bola Negra The nominations were announced in front of a live audience on Saturday at the Pavlos Zannas Theatre in the iconic Olympian building in Thessaloniki, as part of the Thessaloniki International Film Festival.

'La Bola Negra' Caliente At Box Office With $43M Worldwide, Becomes Spain's Top-Grossing Local Pic Of 2026 The winners will be unveiled at an awards ceremony on January 16 at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens, Greece, co-organised by the European Film Academy and the Ηellenic Film and Audiovisual Center.

Also read ‘La Bola Negra’s’ Creatives Faced a Ticking Clock to Finish the Film for Cannes, But Waiting for Snow Almost Kept the Ending From Being Shot

The nominations are based on the votes of 5,700 members of the European Film Academy who have been watching the films included instars Hanns Zischler and Sandra Hüller as writer Thomas Mann and his daughter Erika as they travel across Germany in 1949 from Frankfurt in West Germany to Weimar, East Germany. starring Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve as a Romanian and Norwegian couple whose plans for a new life in a fjord village come up against neighbors with a very different outlook on life, won the director his second Cannes Palme d’Or this year, afterFifteen films have garnered a nomination in the European Film category spanning fiction, documentary and animation.slot as part of a strategy to place them at the heart of the wider awards season, having taken place in December for many years.

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The January 16, 2027 slot once again falls the day after the end of nomination voting in the Academy Awards on January 15, and before the January 21 nominations announcement. This gives European talents in the running for the Oscars to return home to Europe for the awards.

The Golden Globes will also be done and dusted with its 2027 ceremony set for January 10.directed by Paweł Pawlikowski, produced by Mario Gianani, Ewa Puszczyńska, Jeanne Tremsal, Lorenzo Mieli, Edward Berger, Dimitri Rassam & Lorenzo Gangarossa – fiction film directed by Louis Clichy, produced by Nicolas de Rosanbo & Céline Vanlint – animation filmdirected by Marco Nguyen & Nicolas Athané, produced by Arthur Delabays & David Alric – animation filmREHEARSALS FOR A REVOLUTION directed by Biljana Tutorov & Petar Glomazić, produced by Biljana Tutorov – documentary directed by Sébastien Laudenbach, by Damien Brunner, Sarah Delmas, Thibaut Ruby & Pierre-Henri Léon – animation film directed by Vincent Munier, produced by Pierre-Emmanuel Fleurantin, Laurent Baujard & Vincent Munier – documentaryRare Ground Stop Lifted But Could Affect Busy Hollywood Weekend & Sports Schedule