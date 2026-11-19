The 2026 LA Auto Show runs Nov. 20-29 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Explore comprehensive schedules for Valley holiday events, adoption drives, and cultural gatherings.

The 2026 LA Auto Show is scheduled to run daily from November 20 through November 29 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles. This eleventh annual automotive exhibition serves as a central hub for industry reveals and consumer engagement, with specific hours varying by day to accommodate the heavy holiday traffic. The event offers comprehensive comparison shopping, test drives, and automotive brand showcases for visitors throughout the ten-day period.

Auto Show Schedule and Admission Details

The exhibition hours for the 2026 LA Auto Show are structured to maximize visitor access across the weekend and weekday schedule. The opening days on November 20 and 21 run from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The schedule shortens on November 22 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., followed by a mid-week window on November 23-25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Thanksgiving Day, November 26, the convention center operates from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The final days return to evening hours from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on November 27 and 28, concluding on November 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors can check the official website for admission prices, including options for the Any Day ticket, early entry admission, and VIP guided tours.

Also read 'Grand Theft Auto VI' Speeds To Eight 2026 Video Game Awards Nominations

Holiday Markets and Tree Lighting Ceremonies

Several major locations in the region are hosting significant holiday events that coincide with the auto show dates. In Thousand Oaks, a curated holiday market begins at 4 p.m. on November 20 at 140 Promenade Way, featuring family activities and strolling entertainment. This leads into a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. on November 20 at the same location. The Arcadia location at 285 W. Huntington Drive offers the world's largest Christmas light maze, an ice skating trail, and live entertainment from November 20 through December 27, with timed tickets required for entry.

Cultural Events and Community Gatherings

Throughout the week, various cultural and community events are taking place across the San Fernando Valley and surrounding areas. On November 19, Los Angeles Union Station at 800 N. Alameda St. hosts its 11th annual event from 6-8 p.m., featuring musical entertainment by Mariachi Ausente and Lizzy and the Triggermen, stilt walkers, and a countdown to lighting the station's 30-foot holiday tree. Santa Claus photo opportunities begin at 5:30 p.m. on the same date. In Santa Monica, author Sarah Haas discusses and signs her memoir Jealousy at the Brentwood Country Mart, located at 225 26th St., on November 19 at 6:30 p.m.

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Adoption Drives and Educational Activities

The community continues to engage with charitable and educational initiatives throughout the weekend. On November 21-22, the Rose Bowl in Pasadena at 1001 Rose Bowl Drive hosts a cat and dog adoption event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The district office of Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel and the Encino Little League are hosting a toy drive on November 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Encino Little League facility, located at 5120 Hayvenhurst Ave. Visitors can drop off new and unwrapped toys for distribution to San Fernando Valley nonprofits. All dog adoption fees are under $350, while all adoption fees for cats are waived.

Art Exhibitions and Museum Updates

Museums and galleries in the region are opening new exhibits and adjusting hours for the season. The self-guided walking tour in the area, featuring larger-than-life animal light installations and interactive projections, opens on November 20 and runs on selected dates through January 10. Operating hours are from 6-10 p.m., and rain does not cancel the event. Meanwhile, the museum located at 18904 Nordhoff St. in Northridge offers free admission and is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as Tuesdays from 1-5 p.m. On November 21, archaeologist Albert Knight discusses history at the North Hollywood Amelia Earhart Regional Branch Library at 5211 Tujunga Ave. at 2 p.m. Additionally, the San Fernando Valley history museum at 7900 Balboa Blvd. in Van Nuys has adjusted hours to 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and weekends, with admission priced at $15 on weekends and $10 on weekdays.