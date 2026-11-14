L7 Delivers Powerful Farewell Performance in San Francisco Before LA Finale

Grunge pioneers L7 honored the late Jennifer Finch and celebrated four decades of music during their Last Hurrah Tour stop at San Francisco's Regency Ballroom.

Grung punk pioneers L7 delivered a high-energy performance at San Francisco's Regency Ballroom on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, marking a pivotal moment in their ongoing Last Hurrah Tour. The band commanded the stage before a packed, multi-generational audience, proving their enduring influence nearly forty years after their debut.

Lead singer and guitarist Donita Sparks anchored the performance alongside guitarist and vocalist Suzi Gardner, who traded intricate riffs throughout the set. Longtime drummer Dee Plakas provided a solid rhythmic foundation, maintaining the group's signature sludgy groove with precision and power.

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Janis Tanaka Fills In For Late Jennifer Finch

Janis Tanaka stepped in on bass guitar, a role she previously held with L7 from 1999 to 2001. Her return was particularly significant given the tragic passing of former bassist Jennifer Finch in August 2026. The band dedicated the San Francisco show to Finch's memory, honoring her legacy as a founding member and creative force.

Tanaka's performance was both respectful and dynamic, flipping her hair in front of a stage fan much like her predecessor had done in years past. Her presence helped bridge the gap between the band's historic lineup and its current touring configuration, ensuring the music remained intact for fans.

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Decades of Activism And Musical Independence

Beyond the loud guitars and punk attitude, L7's forty-year run is defined by a fierce commitment to independence and social activism. The band has always rejected the music industry's tendency to label them as a mere girl band, insisting instead that they be judged strictly on their musicianship and songwriting capabilities.

This defiant stance extended into their political work, most notably in 1991 when they co-founded Rock for Choice with LA Weekly music editor Sue Cummings. The organization launched a decade-long reproductive rights concert series that featured major acts such as Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Rage Against the Machine.

Next Steps For The Global Farewell Tour

The San Francisco concert served as the penultimate North American stop for the Last Hurrah Tour. The band is scheduled to perform their final hometown bow at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, bringing this leg of the farewell journey to a close.

Looking ahead, L7 will expand its farewell tour to international markets next year. The band plans to take their live show to the United Kingdom, Europe, South America, and Australia, continuing to connect with fans globally as they conclude their extensive touring career.

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New Music And Legacy Of The Band

The group also highlighted its continued creative output by discussing the new single Loma Linda. Janis Tanaka had recorded an early demo of the track with the group in 2003, but the song remained unfinished for over two decades. L7 finally completed and released the track in October 2026, adding to their catalog as they prepare for their final global tour.