L'Oréal Paris Preference Hair Dye Review: A Clever Money Saving Alternative to Salon Trips

Daily Mail journalists have tested L'Oréal Paris Preference Hair Dye, a permanent hair dye designed to deliver rich, glossy results for up to nine weeks. The product features 14 new shades, an easy-to-use non-drip formula that provides up to 100 per cent grey coverage and vibrant colour.

Daily Mail journalists have tested L'Oréal Paris Preference Hair Dye, a permanent hair dye designed to deliver rich, glossy results for up to nine weeks.

The product features 14 new shades, an easy-to-use non-drip formula that provides up to 100 per cent grey coverage and vibrant colour. The dye is formulated for those looking for a deep, rich colour with luminous gloss, suitable for all hair types and textures. It contains hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and UV filters to keep hair hydrated, nourished, and protected. The product is available for £12.99 and provides up to nine weeks of colour longevity and shine.

Users have reported that the dye is easy to apply, provides even coverage, and leaves hair feeling soft and shiny. One user noted that the included conditioner in the box is not single-use, which is a unique feature. Another user with thick hair found that they had more than enough dye using just one bottle, making it a cost-saving option.

The product has received positive reviews, with users praising its ease of use, soft and shiny hair, and the accuracy of the colour. One user wrote: 'Have been using this brand for years. Love how easy it is to use, and always leaves my hair super soft and shiny which is a plus when using a hair colour regularly, 'Colour is pretty accurate and always get compliments - will be using for the foreseeable!

' The product is suitable for all hair types and textures, making it a great option for those looking to give themselves a major hair glow up for summer. The dye uses oil-in-gel colour, which leaves a rich, and multi-dimensional colour that will have people asking what salon you went to for your treatment. The product is a clever money-saving alternative to costly salon trips, which can quickly add up with colour treatments recommended every six to eight weeks.

The L'Oréal Préférence Hair Dye is a great option for those looking to completely transform their hair, and with its affordable price point, it's definitely worth considering. With its unique features, such as the non-drip formula and the infused hyaluronic acid, High Shine Serum, and Vitamin E, this product is sure to become a go-to for many users.

The product's ability to provide up to 100 per cent grey coverage and its ultra-nourishing properties make it a great option for those looking to cover up grey hairs and keep their hair healthy and shiny. Overall, the L'Oréal Préférence Hair Dye is a great product that delivers on its promises, providing rich, glossy results and a deep, rich colour with luminous gloss.

It's a great option for those looking to give themselves a major hair glow up for summer, and with its affordable price point, it's definitely worth considering





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

L'oréal Paris Preference Hair Dye Permanent Hair Dye Rich Glossy Results Easy-To-Use Non-Drip Formula Up To 100 Per Cent Grey Coverage Vibrant Colour Hyaluronic Acid Vitamin E UV Filters Affordable Price Point

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spencer Twins Under Fire for Allegedly Seeking Free Hair Styling at Cannes, Plus More Celebrity BuzzPrincess Diana's nieces, Amelia and Eliza Spencer, are accused of asking a top hairstylist to work for free at Cannes. Meanwhile, Zara Tindall expands fashion ties, Ruby Wax criticizes modern comedy, and a former security guard turns actor.

Read more »

Midlife Hair Transformations: How to Combat Greys, Thinning, and Dull Colors Without Drastic ChangesFour women over 40 share their stunning hair makeovers with top stylists, revealing techniques like the shadow root, strategic coloring, and thoughtful cuts that add volume and youthfulness without sacrificing length or opting for high-maintenance styles.

Read more »

Get the salon look at home with L'Oréal Paris Preference Hair DyeL'Oréal Paris Preference Hair Dye is a range of permanent hair dye that delivers rich, glossy results for up to nine weeks. With 14 new shades, easy-to-use non-drip formula, and up to 100 per cent grey coverage, this is perfect for those looking to completely transform their hair. Suitable for all hair types and textures, this is a clever money saving alternative to costly salon trips.

Read more »

I Can See Megan Thee Stallion's Neon Green Hair From Across the CountryIt's so bright, I need sunglasses.

Read more »