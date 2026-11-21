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A Los Angeles jury has convicted the man charged with setting the smoldering fire that later flared up into Palisades Fire that devastated Pacific Palisades and Malibu in early 2025.

Jonathan Rinderknecht, 30, was found guilty Friday of destruction of property by means of fire and… “People Do Evil Things”: Pacific Palisades Fire Suspect Arrested By Feds; Pam Bondi Takes Partisan Swipe At Newsom & Bass, the Department of Justice today said the blaze was a"holdover" fire from a blaze that had been set a week prior which, federal prosecutors said today, was the result of the actions of a…Print “People Do Evil Things”: Pacific Palisades Fire Suspect Arrested By Feds; Pam Bondi Takes Partisan Swipe At Newsom & BassThe wildfires that ravaged the Los Angeles area in January also took a toll on the already-distressed local film and TV production sector.

Also read How an energy company blamed for deadly wildfires cozied up to Gavin Newsom

FilmLA reported today that overall shoot days in Greater L.A. were down by 22.4% during the first quarter, continuingA strong storm system is expected to “blast through” Los Angeles and Orange County tonight, bringing a heavy dose of rain over a short period of time and prompting evacuation orders, flood warnings and road closures.

“A fast-moving cold front will blast through the area…Print Storm System Set To “Blast Through” Los Angeles, Prompting Evacuations & Mudslide Concerns In Burn Areas – Update Free ‘We Love L.A. ’ Concert At Hollywood Bowl, A “Thank You” To First Responders, Will Feature Music Of John Williams A free concert to honor first responders at the Hollywood Bowl next month appropriately will feature John Williams classic “Superman March. ” The L.A.

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Philharmonic announced programming details today for We Love L.A. , an April 1 free concert meant to thank those who fought January’s wildfires and…Print Free ‘We Love L.A.

’ Concert At Hollywood Bowl, A “Thank You” To First Responders, Will Feature Music Of John Williams Last month’s Palisades and Eaton wildfires caused between $28 billion and $53.8 billion in property damage, with business disruptions projected to result in economic losses of up to $8.9 billion in Los Angeles County alone over the next five years, according to a study published…has scrapped its annual pre-Oscar party and instead will make donations to numerous fire relief causes. The devastating wildfires that destroyed swaths of Southern California has left behind a cloud and created challenges for organizers of everything from the Sundance Film…Two years after relocating to Hollywood, BBC Studios exec Mark Linsey had a week he wouldn’t forget.

On January 5, the seasoned Brit beamed in the crowd at the Beverly Hilton as BBC Studios took home multiple awards for hits includingto raise funds for Los Angeles wildfire recovery efforts, will take place Thursday, January 30, 2025 at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA, capping a whirlwind effort to mount a response to the devastation caused by the Palisades and Eaton… Tiger Woods Says “The Riv Is Just Not Ready” After Genesis Invitational Lands In San Diego In Palisades Fire Aftermath Tiger Woods said Monday that “the Riv is just not ready,” responding to the news last week that the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational, which had to move from its traditional home at Riviera Country Club in the wake of the Los Angeles wildfires, will now be played at the South…Print Tiger Woods Says “The Riv Is Just Not Ready” After Genesis Invitational Lands In San Diego In Palisades Fire Aftermath Flooding The Zone: Despite Trump’s Claim, State Officials Say The Military Did Not Turn On The Water In California State officials say that no, the military did not enter California to turn on the water, despite a claim that President Donald Trump posted on social media late Monday.

As Los Angeles grapples with the apocalyptic devastation from the wildfires, Trump has blamed California Gov. Gavin Newsom…Print Flooding The Zone: Despite Trump’s Claim, State Officials Say The Military Did Not Turn On The Water In California The AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, which were rescheduled amid the Los Angeles wildfire crisis, have been rescheduled for Saturday, February 8, at L.A. ’s Beverly Wilshire. The event had been set for Saturday, January 11. That’s a busy date on the awards-season calendar, with…