L.A.’s Pro Sports Teams Offer Executives a Playbook on AI, Data, Culture and Customer Experience

What can executives learn from the Lakers, Dodgers, Rams and LAFC? See how L.A.’s pro teams use AI, data, culture and fan experience to win. Read more.

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Please email studios@latimes.com. From the boardrooms of Century City to the innovation corridors of El Segundo, Los Angeles executives face relentless pressure to deliver results amid talent wars, shifting consumer expectations and technological disruption Some of the region’s most sophisticated operators of data, culture and customer experience sit not in glass towers but in stadiums and training facilities, from Inglewood to Exposition Park.

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Los Angeles’ professional sports franchises – the Lakers, Dodgers, Angels, Rams, Chargers, Kings, Ducks, LAFC, Galaxy and Angel City FC – have evolved far beyond entertainment properties. They function as high-stakes laboratories for artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, personalized customer journeys, The strategies these teams employ offer practical lessons for any C-suite leader seeking competitive advantage in Southern California’s demanding business environment. Consider data-driven decision-making. At BMO Stadium downtown, LAFC has moved beyond traditional scouting and ticket sales into real-time intelligence.

In early 2025, the club partnered with SAS, a global leader in data and AI, to deploy the SAS Viya platform and Customer Intelligence 360. The goal: Extract actionable insights from player performance metrics and fan behavior data to optimize both on-field results and commercial operations.

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“We strive to ensure that we are creating the absolute best experience for fans and supporters at BMO Stadium,” said LAFC Co-President and CBO. “The expertise that SAS brings to data analytics will be crucial in helping us make smart decisions that enhance the experience for everyone involved with LAFC. ”That same rigor appears across town at SoFi Stadium.

The Los Angeles Rams became the first NFL team to partner with SprintAI, an AI-powered human performance platform, to centralize and analyze vast streams of on-field, wearable and training data. The system generates insights, alerts and recommendations that inform player health, load management and development.

“We’re excited to work with SprintAI and utilize their insights to give our players the best environment to maximize their health, performance and wellness,” said, the Rams’ Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance. “SprintAI also will inform our decision-making processes, centralize our data, measure effectiveness and allow us to seamlessly exchange information for better collaboration. ” These are not isolated tech experiments.

They reflect a broader organizational commitment to treating data as a strategic asset rather than a reporting afterthought – precisely the mindset that distinguishes market leaders from laggards in industries from aerospace to entertainment and finance. Championship cultures do not emerge from mission statements alone. Southern California’s most successful franchises demonstrate that sustained excellence requires deliberate systems for accountability, continuous learning and psychological safety under intense public scrutiny.

The Dodgers’ longrunning investment in analytics and player development infrastructure; the Lakers’ recent expansion of integrated performance systems that connect medical, strength and data functions; and LAFC’s dual focus on sporting and commercial excellence all illustrate a common principle: Culture is engineered, measured and protected as carefully as any P&L line item. When expectations are permanently elevated – as they are for any franchise carrying the Los Angeles brand – leaders must create environments where high performers thrive without burning out and where underperformance is addressed with clarity rather than politics.

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Fan experience is simply customer experience under brighter lights and tighter timelines. At SoFi Stadium, the Rams have partnered with Genius Sports to deliver Next Gen Stats-powered, AI-enhanced in-stadium highlights on the Infinity Screen, giving fans real-time player locators, speeds and minimaps that deepen immersion.has treated its supporter base as a high-value community, using sophisticated CRM and journey automation to grow its database more than 300% while delivering personalized engagement that converts awareness into loyalty and revenue.

Premium pricing strategies follow naturally from this mindset. Both BMO Stadium and SoFi Stadium have refined tiered offerings – clubs, suites and curated experiences – that command higher willingness-to-pay by delivering measurable differentiation rather than mere exclusivity. The lesson for corporate leaders is clear: When customers feel known, valued and delighted in context, price resistance softens and lifetime value expands.

Finally, these organizations operate under permanent high expectations. Ownership groups, passionate fan bases, media scrutiny and the unforgiving nature of standings create an environment few traditional businesses face with equal intensity. The ability of leaders at these franchises to maintain strategic focus, communicate transparently and make disciplined resource decisions amid noise offers a master class in executive composure. Los Angeles remains a global capital of both sports and business.

The management practices refined inside its professional franchises – rigorous data application, intentional culture design, obsessive attention to the customer journey, sophisticated monetization of experience and steady leadership under pressure – are now transferable operating disciplines. C-suite leaders who study them closely will find proven playbooks for winning in their own competitive arenas. Top 30 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Orange CountyBanking & FinanceMake Legal Filings Easy With a LegalZoom Promo Code September 2026