LA28, the nonprofit organizing the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, reported a $595 million accumulated deficit in 2025, up from $362 million, while expenses rose and top executives received six- and seven-figure pay.

LA28, the private nonprofit organizing the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, reported a $595 million accumulated deficit in 2025, up from $362 million in 2024, according to newly disclosed federal tax filings and financial statements.

LA28 Deficit and Expenses Surge

The organization reported $42 million in revenue against $275.5 million in expenses in its latest federal tax return. The deficit grew by more than 64% in a single year. Consolidated annual expenses increased 45% in 2025, climbing from $254 million to $368.2 million, while recognized revenue declined nearly 30%. Professional services expenses, which include venue design, temporary installations and infrastructure work, jumped 345%, from $20.8 million to $92.3 million.

Also read Rita Kampalath Resigns From LA28 Advisory Role Over Phillips 66 Sponsorship

Personnel costs climbed 76%, from $41.1 million to $72.2 million. LA28 Chief Executive Reynold Hoover was compensated $965,226 in 2025. Chief Operating Officer John Harper and Chief Financial Officer Karen Sturges each made about $720,000, the returns showed. Several former executives received six- and seven-figure severance packages well after leaving LA28.

Former CEO Kathryn Carter, who stepped down in late 2023, was paid $975,000 last year as part of her separation agreement, after receiving nearly $2 million in 2024. Former Chief Legal Officer Tanja Olano received about $519,000 last year and $876,400 in 2024, according to tax records. Former Chief External Affairs Officer Michelle Schwartz received about $258,000 last year. Former Chief Business Officer Brian Lafemina received more than $1 million.

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Both Olano and Schwartz left their LA28 jobs in 2024. LA28 Chairman Casey Wasserman said the long-term payments to Carter included bonuses she earned during her time at LA28. He said it was more cost-effective to stretch those payments over time rather than paying a lump sum upon her departure.

LA28 Executive Pay and Severance

Wasserman added that the organization has received no money from public sources and has never borrowed a penny, saying it has a significant excess of cash for expenses today and on a going-forward basis. LA28 spokesperson Jacie Prieto Lopez said the organization's finances are strong and that the deficit reflects the timing of revenue recognition rather than an operational or cash shortfall.

She said LA28 has more than $2 billion in contracted commercial revenue and has sold more than 6 million tickets, outpacing the 2024 Paris Olympics more than 18 months before the event. Prieto Lopez said operational arrangements must be made in advance but revenues raised prior to performances are not recognized under accounting principles until the event takes place.

LA28's annual report to the city of Los Angeles says the nonprofit has deferred recognition of more than $1 billion in revenue through 2025 until it can perform its contractual obligations. That includes more than $473 million in cash from sponsorships and $140 million in cash from its ticketing partner ahead of ticket sales. The organization ended 2025 with $419.8 million in cash and approximately $1.064 billion in deferred revenue.

The organization has ramped up hiring, nearly tripling its staff from 185 employees in 2024 to 549 employees last year. Its total staff now stands at more than 900, according to a city staff report attached to the most recent annual report. Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez criticized LA28's executive compensation and called for independent financial audits and stronger protections for taxpayers against potential Olympic cost overruns. This is outrageous and unacceptable, Rodriguez said.

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LA28 Cash Flow and Revenue Accounting

LA28 leadership is taking a page out of the Trump administration's playbook, rewarding insiders with nearly $1 million salaries and golden parachutes while running up a $595 million deficit. Meanwhile, Angelenos and ticket holders are left to pay the price. She added that it is a failure of leadership and accountability and that Angelenos deserve answers, not excuses, and assurance that taxpayers will not be left holding the bag for LA28's runaway spending.

Under existing financing arrangements, Los Angeles is responsible for the first $270 million in potential losses if the Games ultimately fail to generate sufficient revenue, with California covering the next $270 million. The city would again be responsible for losses exceeding $540 million. The projected cost of staging the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games has increased to $7.263 billion, up by $114 million from $7.149 billion, according to LA28's latest annual report submitted to City Hall.

The report disclosed approximately $687 million in contracts exceeding $1 million signed in 2025, but its publicly released annual report did not identify individual contractors or the amounts awarded to each. LA28 maintained that it provided contract information to designated city officials and that public disclosure could affect future business negotiations. The City Council Olympics committee voted 7-0 to postpone consideration of LA28's annual financial report.

At a conference in Lausanne last month, Shana Ferguson, the committee's chief games delivery officer, said LA28 has an incredible responsibility to right-size expenses according to revenues. And we are not there right now to be completely honest with you, Ferguson was quoted as saying. The cost of running these Games in Southern California, Oklahoma City and across the country has been a little bit surprising to us lately, quite frankly.

Councilwoman Rodriguez Criticizes LA28

Wasserman said the inflation hitting LA28 is not that different than what other businesses and individuals have experienced. We are just living in a world where things are fundamentally more expensive than they were projected to be, he said. So when you are going to spend the scale of money we were going to spend in a defined period of time, things are expensive.

Another factor, he said, is that companies and government agencies doing business with LA28 push hard to get the most money they can.