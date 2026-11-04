L.A. County Sheriff Helicopters Secure Ballot Transport to Industry Center

Los Angeles County utilizes sheriff helicopters to transport ballots from remote areas to the Industry processing center, ensuring speed and security during elections.

Eight Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopters departed from various locations across the massive county immediately following the closure of polls on election night Tuesday. These aircraft flew to a central processing facility in the city of Industry to retrieve sealed boxes and bags of ballots for counting. The operation involved a coordinated handoff where pilots remained on board while officials transferred the ballot containers onto carts and into waiting vehicles.

Helicopter Logistics Overcome Geographic Barriers

The primary driver for this aerial logistics network is the sheer size of Los Angeles County, which spans more than 4,000 square miles. Helicopters enable the rapid movement of ballots from distant communities such as Lancaster, Palmdale, and Van Nuys to the central hub in Industry much faster than ground transportation could achieve. This method effectively bypasses heavy traffic congestion that typically plagues road travel within the region.

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Relying solely on vehicle transport would create significant delays and potentially skew early election results based on geographical proximity to the counting center. Richard Thomsen, a sergeant with the Sheriff's Department air support unit, explained that aerial transport allows election officials to gather a broad sample of returns from all corners of the county simultaneously. This ensures that initial tallies reflect a diverse cross-section of voters rather than just those living near the processing facility.

Dual-Custody Protocols Ensure Chain of Custody

Security remains the paramount concern in this operation, governed by strict dual-custody protocols established through a partnership between the Sheriff's Department and the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Mike Sanchez, the communications manager for the RR/CC, emphasized that no single individual is ever left alone with ballots or voting equipment during any phase of the process. These extreme measures are designed to guarantee the integrity of every vote cast by residents.

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The chain of custody is maintained through rigorous documentation and verification at every stage of the transfer. Before takeoff, sheriff officials verify the exact number of sealed containers being loaded. Once airborne, pilots radio the count and departure time back to the processing center. Upon landing outside the facility, the numbers are checked again against the manifest to ensure continuity. Michael VargasMachuca, a sergeant with the department, compared this process to handling evidence in a criminal investigation, noting that there is no break in the continuity of the ballot records.

Historical Partnership Adapts to Modern Election Demands

The collaboration between law enforcement and election officials has existed for decades but has gained renewed importance as administrative demands increase. Sanchez described the current operational tempo as requiring a lightning pace, necessitating efficient methods to move millions of votes quickly. The department provides not only speed but also the secure environment required to handle sensitive electoral materials without risk of tampering or loss.

In addition to aerial routes, the county employs land and sea transport methods to cover all inhabited areas. For instance, ballots from Catalina Island are transported via boat to the mainland before joining the broader distribution network. This multi-modal approach ensures that every resident, regardless of location, has their votes delivered to the central counting house efficiently. Sergeant VargasMachuca stated that employees of the Sheriff's Department and the county are fully committed to ensuring ballots are counted fairly and securely.