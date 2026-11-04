L.A. County Sheriff's Department helicopters secure ballot transport from remote areas to the Industry processing center, ensuring fast and fair election results across the massive jurisdiction.

Eight Los Angeles County Sheriff Department helicopters lifted off from distant corners of the jurisdiction shortly after polls closed on Election Night Tuesday. These aircraft carried sealed boxes and bags of ballots directly to the central processing center located in the city of Industry. The aerial operation ensured that votes from far-flung regions arrived quickly for counting without being delayed by ground traffic congestion.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder County Clerk relies on this aerial partnership to move votes efficiently across a territory spanning more than 4,000 square miles. Helicopters departed from locations such as Lancaster, Palmdale, and Van Nuys, bypassing heavy road congestion to reach Industry faster than vehicles could. Richard Thomsen, a sergeant with the Sheriff Department air support unit, explained that vehicle-only transport would skew early results based on geographical proximity to the counting center.

Also read As Dermocosmetics Heat Up, La Rosée Could Change Hands

Mike Sanchez, communications manager for the RR/CC, emphasized that the department provides both speed and absolute security for the voting materials. The process involves dual-custody measures where no single person is ever left alone with ballots or voting equipment. Michael VargasMachuca, a sergeant with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department, noted that every handoff includes documentation and reconfirmation of numbers to maintain an unbroken chain of custody similar to evidence handling.

Pilots wait at helipads, local airports, and temporary parking lot landing zones before taking off with the sealed containers. Upon landing outside the processing center, sheriff officials check the cargo numbers repeatedly before rolling them toward waiting cars. Sanchez stated that extreme processes are in place to ensure the security of votes, while VargasMachuca affirmed the commitment of county employees to ensuring ballots are counted fairly.

This logistical strategy allows election officials to start counting ballots from all over the county simultaneously rather than waiting for distant rural areas. Rep. Robert Garcia, whose district includes areas from Long Beach to Commerce, highlighted the importance of integrity following Democratic wins. With public corruption cited as a top voter concern, Democrats plan ambitious investigations upon returning to power in the House and Senate.

Garcia, who is expected to become chair of the House Oversight committee, put it bluntly in a statement after Tuesday's Democratic wins: LAWYER UP. The new majorities mean that Democrats will have at their disposal the full investigatory powers of Congress, which include the ability to subpoena records for review and compel individuals to testify before lawmakers. Public corruption and failing leadership remain two of the top issues concerning voters nationwide.

The Democratic Party has a long list of investigative targets according to conversations with Democratic House and Senate committee staffers. Among primary targets is the administration handling of and connections to the scandals of late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Bipartisan congressional action forced the Trump administration to release extensive documents tied to federal investigations of Epstein crimes and other alleged offenses.

Advertisement

Democrats maintain that many of the records were improperly redacted or withheld from the public. They also say that the Justice Department has worked to shield Trump from damaging allegations, claims that the department leadership has denied. In the new Congress, lawmakers are expected to probe ties between Epstein and other powerful figures, including the president himself.

Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said Donald Trump says he knew Jeffrey Epstein just like everybody in Palm Beach knew him. Evidence involving eleven women tells a completely different and far more damning story about their relationship and the abuse of young women and girls that took place in their network. Trump denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein and maintained that their relationship ended before the disgraced financier was indicted for soliciting prostitution in 2016.

Democrats also plan to continue their own investigations into what they describe as efforts by administration officials to advance the financial interests of the president, his family, themselves and close allies. In particular, Democrats highlight the president continued business interests, including Truth Social, a number of cryptocurrency projects and overseas projects involving his sons and powerful foreign investors.

Garcia on the House Oversight Committee has gone further, linking the high cost of living to politicians on both sides of the aisle acting in their own self-interest rather than the interest of the American public. Millions of dollars in dark money are flowing throughout our political system. Some members of Congress may be trading stocks based on information the public doesn't have. The revolving door between the government and lobbying for large corporations keeps spinning.

Americans are dealing with a cost-of-living crisis, and these abuses of power are making it worse. All the while, the wealthiest people in our country are richer than ever. This sentiment underscores the broader political landscape as new governors take office across the nation, including Xavier Becerra in California and Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia.

Becerra faces the prospect of deeper federal healthcare cuts, skyrocketing wildfire costs and a persistent cost-of-living crisis. He ran a quiet race as a Democrat in a safe blue state, promoting few programs and avoiding making commitments. Many of the specifics of his policies are still unknown after the election. He opposed the billionaire tax ballot proposition, saying he does not think taxing assets is a stable way to provide state revenues.

While he said he believes the wealthy should pay their fair share in taxes, he hasn't explicitly endorsed any new income taxes. But he has signaled that he supports the idea of taxing corporations whose workers are paid so little they qualify for public benefits. The state Department of Finance is studying fees based on miles driven as a way to pay for road and highway repairs.

The state collects that funding through gas taxes, but that source is expected to decline by thirty-one billion dollars. Becerra said users should pay for roads. He emphasized the need to keep energy affordable while California continues its clean energy transition. One program he is pushing would give low-income households two hours of free electricity each day during daytime hours when solar energy is abundant and usage is low.

He wants to continue the path toward clean energy, but while we are on that path we have to make sure we stabilize the prices. This includes drilling more oil in-state and deciding whether to keep California twenty-thirty deadline to ban the sale of new gas cars on the state of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. He will also face pressure from investor-owned utilities that have been pushing lawmakers and outgoing Gov. Gavin Newsom to reduce how much they must pay to insurance companies and fire victims.

If Newsom doesn't resolve the issue in the next two months, Becerra will have to deal with it when he takes office. So far he declined to take a position, calling the debate a food fight between insurers and utilities. As a first-term congressmember from Los Angeles in nineteen ninety-three, Becerra caused a splash on Capitol Hill by arguing with an elder Democratic statesman over a plan to single out legal immigrants for social safety net cuts.

He opposed it then and said he will seek to reverse restrictions to Medi-Cal that forced tens of thousands of immigrants who are in California illegally off the program. Immigration has remained a key issue throughout his career. As governor, he promised to enforce new state laws that aim to curb immigration agents. He said anyone who works hard in California should have access to the healthcare they need for themselves and for their family.

Advertisement

Newsom placed a moratorium on the death penalty in nineteen nineteen when he took office, citing his moral opposition to executions. During his terms he began to dismantle the state death row at San Quentin. Prisoners sentenced to death have since been moved to other prisons. California has not executed any inmate since twenty-six. Newsom is considering whether to commute the death sentences of more than five hundred sixty prisoners to life sentences without parole.

Even if he doesn't, don't expect Becerra to resume executions. As attorney general, Becerra defended death sentences and said he supported them in principle. But he said during the campaign that he would continue California moratorium over concerns about racial bias and wrongful convictions. He calls himself a pragmatic progressive. In a party undergoing a yearslong identity crisis over how far left to push its policies, Becerra chooses incremental change over progressive moonshots.

In his more than two decades in Congress, he had the ear of both progressive advocates and established Democratic leadership. He was a close ally of former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, though the pair had a testy moment. This year, he backed away from his longtime support for single-payer healthcare, saying it is a longshot for California with the Trump administration unlikely to give the state permission to launch. Even before that, he said he valued experience over grand promises like Medicare for All.

As President Joe Biden health secretary, for example, he said he focused on expanding coverage. When I was helping Hillary Clinton in twenty-sixteen, my daughters wanted to vote for Bernie Sanders. And I kept saying to them, I get it, I understand. I want Medicare for All. But we got to get things done, and I want someone who is actually been in the thick of things. This approach defines the current political climate as Democrats prepare for oversight duties.

Proposition Three, put forth by the state largest teachers union, won with fifty-nine percent of the vote compared to forty-one percent against. The measure makes permanent an income tax on the wealthy to fund K-12 schools and other services. Originally passed in twenty-twelve, the tax was renewed in twenty-sixteen and was slated to expire in twenty-thirty-one. Supporters of the measure were thrilled Tuesday night.

California voters reaffirmed the importance of sustaining investment in public education, said Debra Schade, president of the California School Boards Association and a school board member in Solana Beach near San Diego. California students deserve this. Since it first passed, the tax has generated between five billion and fifteen billion dollars a year, up to fifteen percent of schools overall revenue. If the tax hadn't been renewed, schools would lose that money beginning in twenty-thirty-one and likely have to make deep budget cuts.

The California Teachers Association made an aggressive push to pass the measure, spending nearly sixty million dollars on advertising and sending members to knock on more than two-hundred thousand doors around the state. Union president David Goldberg called the measure vital to protect schools and teachers jobs. Goldberg said on Tuesday night he was happy, but not surprised, the measure won. On a nuts-and-bolts level, this means we will have secure funding for schools and students won't have to be afraid their educator will be laid off.

On a deeper level, it shows that the people of California are willing to take a risk and support public education. The tax applies to individuals who earn more than three hundred seventy-one thousand dollars a year or couples who earn more than seven hundred forty-three thousand dollars. With the passage of Prop Three, those earners would continue paying an income tax rate of twelve-point-three percent, one of the highest rates in the country. Opponents argued the tax was intended to be a Band-Aid to get schools through the Great Recession.

Making it permanent amounts to a bait-and-switch. Opponents also questioned whether the tax is still necessary, considering declining enrollment and increased government spending on schools the past few years. Once the tax is collected, the money flows into the state complex Prop Ninety-eight school funding formula, which guarantees forty percent of state revenues go to schools. Of that money, eighty-nine percent goes to K-12 schools and eleven percent goes to community colleges.

Any extra money generated by the tax goes toward a rainy day fund. California funds schools based on how many students show up for class each day, a number that has been declining for about a decade as families leave for less expensive states, immigration declines and families have fewer children. Schools face expensive repairs on aging buildings, among other expenses. Although the state has boosted school funding the past few years, school administrators say the money is insufficient.

LAist is an independent, nonprofit newsroom that is also home to LA largest NPR station broadcasting at eighty-nine point three FM. We center our coverage around people and communities, not institutions or policies. We hold power to account. We are unapologetically LA. Keep up with our local independent news. The integration of aerial logistics and political oversight marks a significant shift in how elections are managed and governed in the region.