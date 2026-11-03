L.A. County Halts Syringe Distribution and Terminates Skid Row Harm Reduction Contract

Los Angeles County suspends syringe services at the Skid Row Care Campus and ends its contract with Homeless Health Care Los Angeles amid HIV concerns and political pressure.

Los Angeles County has quietly halted the distribution of syringes and drug pipes at its flagship harm reduction hub in Skid Row, a move that coincides with the termination of the nonprofit organization previously managing these critical health services. The Department of Health Services confirmed to LAist that the pause began in August and that the contract with Homeless Health Care Los Angeles has now been officially ended, marking a significant shift in how the region approaches public health crises in one of its most vulnerable neighborhoods.

Syringe Services Suspension and HIV Cluster Context

Thomas Lynch, spokesperson for the county's Department of Health Services, stated that the temporary pause on distribution started in August due to concerns raised by community stakeholders and local businesses regarding the programs. This decision comes as the county grapples with a growing cluster of HIV cases identified in late August among individuals living in and around Skid Row. As of Sunday, fifteen people had been linked to this outbreak, with eleven of those individuals being women, according to Becky Schlikerman, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Health.

Also read Early voting is over. Here's what the numbers can tell you before Tuesday — and what they can't

Health officials are currently investigating both substance use and sexual transmission as potential factors in the spread of the virus. Schlikerman noted that the department is collaborating with street medicine teams and other harm reduction groups to expand HIV testing and prevention efforts in the area. However, the reduction of safe injection supplies at this specific moment has drawn sharp criticism from medical experts who argue it may exacerbate public health risks.

Contract Termination and Workforce Impact

The county officially terminated its contract with Homeless Health Care Los Angeles, a long-standing provider of harm reduction and overdose response programs, effective Tuesday. The nonprofit had announced in September that it would permanently lay off 134 workers, including 117 employees at the Skid Row Care Campus, with the layoffs set to take effect on Tuesday, November 3. This reduction in workforce follows the county's announcement of the contract change on August 28.

Advertisement

Homeless Health Care Los Angeles expressed deep regret in a social media post, stating that the organization is being forced to say goodbye to valued staff and reduce essential services for marginalized residents. The nonprofit highlighted that its jobs program for people in Skid Row, which provided real income and pathways forward, no longer exists due to these changes. Representatives for the organization did not respond to repeated requests for interview or comment regarding the termination.

Stakeholder Positions and Expert Criticism

Critics of the program argue that harm reduction initiatives enable drug addiction and contribute to crime in the area, aligning with pressure from the Trump administration and neighboring businesses. Ricky Bluthenthal, a distinguished professor of population and public health sciences at USC's Keck School of Medicine, stated that reducing safe injection supplies during an active HIV outbreak seems particularly dangerous. He and other experts emphasize that the goal of these programs is to keep people alive and free of infections like HIV and hepatitis while connecting them with treatment.

A group of community members and laid-off workers calling itself the Skid Row Coalition for Community Safety condemned the decision. In a statement, the coalition accused Supervisor Hilda Solis and L.A. County of cowardly abandoning the recommendations of public health experts and the local community. The coalition believes the decision to end the contract was made jointly by the county's health services and homelessness departments without adequate regard for established safety protocols.

Real-World Impact and Transition Plans

Despite the suspension of syringe and pipe distribution, the Skid Row Care Campus continues to distribute naloxone, wound care supplies, and safe sex supplies. Lynch confirmed that there is no set date for the resumption of syringe services and that staff are referring individuals to other syringe programs in the area. The county describes these changes as contractor adjustments aimed at strengthening operations, improving on-site safety, and expanding substance use treatment and healthcare services.

Advertisement

To mitigate disruption, county officials are transitioning services to new providers, including the St. Joseph Center and the LA Community Health Project. Social Model Recovery Systems will also expand its existing services, while Wesley Health Centers will continue providing healthcare on site. Officials stated that providers have hired more than 80 people from the Skid Row community, with nearly 90% previously working for Homeless Health Care Los Angeles, ensuring continuity of care for residents.