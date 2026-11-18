The Los Angeles Civil Rights Department requests $696,000 to handle expected discrimination spikes during the 2028 Olympics, citing staffing cuts and increased global attention.

The Los Angeles Civil Rights Department has formally requested $696,000 in additional funding to prepare for the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics. City officials warned that without these specific resources, the agency cannot adequately enforce civil rights ordinances or investigate the anticipated surge in human rights complaints during the global sporting event.

Urgent Funding Needs for Civil Rights Enforcement

Department General Manager Capri Maddox presented the financial request during a Monday meeting of the City Council ad hoc Olympics committee. She emphasized that the department currently lacks the necessary personnel to handle a significant increase in discrimination cases. Maddox stated that the agency would be unable to properly investigate complaints without the approved budget increase.

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The request highlights a critical gap in the city's ability to protect residents and visitors during the summer of 2028. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and other major venues will host millions of attendees. This influx creates a high-stakes environment where civil rights violations could occur frequently. The department argues that current resources are insufficient for such a massive undertaking.

Staffing Cuts Reduce Department Capacity

The department is operating with only 26 employees, a sharp decline from 44 staff members before recent budget reductions. These cuts have persisted for over two years, preventing the hiring of replacements for vacant positions. Assistant General Manager Claudia Luna testified that the agency cannot afford to leave critical roles unfilled during such a high-profile period.

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Luna specifically noted that the department currently has no Spanish-speaking special investigator. This shortage poses a significant barrier to serving Los Angeles's diverse population. The agency aims to hire five temporary staffers and fund three part-time roles. These positions include two special investigators and community outreach staff to better handle the expected workload.

Anticipated Discrimination in Commerce and Housing

Claudia Luna outlined specific areas where discrimination complaints are expected to rise. These include employment discrimination involving temporary workers and disability discrimination concerns, particularly during the Paralympics. The department also anticipates an increase in complaints regarding commerce, hotels, restaurants, and retail establishments.

Housing-related complaints are another major concern for the Office of Civil Rights. Luna explained that the influx of visitors and temporary workers will strain local housing markets. This pressure often leads to discriminatory practices by landlords and employers. The agency must be prepared to address these issues across multiple sectors simultaneously.

Lessons From the 2026 World Cup

The city recently experienced a modest uptick in complaints during the two-month window of the 2026 World Cup. The civil rights hotline received 78 calls overall. One in four of these calls was in Spanish, highlighting the language barrier issue Luna previously described. Staff had to scramble to provide translation services without dedicated investigators.

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This recent event serves as a preview of the challenges the department faces in less than two years. Organizers have compared the scale of the Olympics and Paralympics to hosting seven Super Bowls a day for a month. The expected volume of visitors will be significantly higher than the World Cup. The department must scale its operations to match this unprecedented demand.

Next Steps in the Budget Process

The civil rights department plans to submit this funding request in the upcoming budget cycle for fiscal year 2028. The process begins with city departments submitting requests to Mayor-elect Nithya Raman. Raman will present her budget proposal in April. The final decision will determine whether the department can expand its enforcement capabilities.

Councilmember Monica Rodriguez, who represents Council District 7, pointed to the city's strained finances. She suggested that the department should prepare contingency plans in case the full amount is not approved. Rodriguez recommended exploring partnerships with L.A. County or seeking federal funding sources. The committee also instructed the city administrative officer to investigate potential funding options.

It remains unclear whether the city will ask LA28 to contribute to the temporary expansion of staff. The Los Angeles 2028 Organizing Committee is obligated to pay for city services related to the Games. This obligation applies to services beyond what is considered normal and customary. An agreement approved earlier this year outlines these financial responsibilities. The city is now evaluating whether civil rights enforcement falls under this category.