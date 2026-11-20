I was listening to an audiobook on Larchmont Boulevard when a guy driving a white car tried to get my attention. I later gave him my number, and then the texts started.

I never expected to be catcalled on Larchmont Boulevard between coffee shops and high-end boutiques. I was trying to get to Rite Aid for potato chips.

I ignored him, pretending I couldn’t hear over the audiobook playing in my earbuds. But I ran into him in front of FedEx. I knew it was him right away; he was striding toward me with such intentional steps. L.A.

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Affairs: My sons welcomed my new boyfriend. But would he make room for them in his life? I received a very nice message from a retired financial consultant with young-adult children. We started dating, but he eventually called my kids ‘another man’s sons.

’ Was that a big red flag? Normally, I would gently refuse.

However, my full moon reading said I should “Release: closing off emotionally” and “Affirm: it is safe for me to connect with others. ”“It’s Friday, so I’m working from home. ” Nick didn’t need to know I went out for potato chips. I got my chips while unable to grasp what just happened.

Some rando thought I was hot! I felt flattered, amused and bewildered, but concluded it was all a fluke. I deleted Nick’s number as soon as I got home. When the texts started arriving the next morning, I was surprised.

Was this guy really asking me out?

“I can tomorrow, if you’re free? ” I offered. We set up a time go for a walk on Sunday. L.A.

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Affairs: I wouldn’t leave L.A. for love, but my crush lived in New York. What should we do? We fell in love through emails and phone calls. But then I told my long-distance love I was staying in L.A.

Would he leave New York for life on the best coast? I texted my friend, Lauren, about what happened. She asked for details about Nick, but I couldn’t offer any. Tall.

White. Wore a blue cap. I’d be a terrible witness during a suspect lineup. On Sunday afternoon, Nick and I met outside his place for a walk.

Very soon afterward, he asked my age.

“How about we guess each other’s age? ” I suggested. I thought Nick was 35. He thought I was 29, which is incredibly generous.

“I’m 44,” I said. After one lap around the block, he asked me to come upstairs to cool off. As soon as we got into the hallway of his building, he pulled me in close.

“Come here. ”“How did I see you the other day? You are so hot,” he said, his mouth descending on me like his favorite sandwich from Clark Street Diner . L.A.

Affairs: We found friendships through sex. Then the connections got complicated The Feeld app made it easy for us to connect with other couples. But the best part wasn’t always the sex. My optimism offered my reply: “No, I thought we were going for a walk.

” I mentally strategized my exit. Perhaps out of guilt, Nick began to vent as we continued to “hang out. ”“Why is it so hard to date in L.A.? All the girls I meet are fake.

Or they want a serial killer. Like they want someone to take charge,” he said.

“Guys in jail are getting married. But then I go up to talk to a girl, and you know the first thing they do? They take out their phone and start filming! It pisses me off.

I sometimes want to take their phone and toss it. ” As Nick ranted, I heard his frustration tinged with hopelessness.

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“Like, I know things are scary, but I’m a nice guy,” he said. “People are telling me I sound jaded, and I hate that. I’m a glass-half-full kind of guy. ” He spoke about his desire for children and to build a family.

He meant it. He was serious, and I believed him. More precisely, I believed that“Ten years ago, things felt different,” he said.

“It was easier to meet people, be given a chance. Don’t you think so? ” The irony of this moment isn’t lost on me. Here’s a man — tall, handsome, mid-30s career professional — claiming to be available and ready for commitment, who just wants to be given a chance.

While I — a single, available, hot , mid-40s career professional — am just a hookup. It didn’t matter if I had desirable qualities he might find in a committed partner like kindness, patience and reliability.

“Yes, dating in L.A. is hard. ” If this were 10 or even 20 years ago, I would have mistaken attraction for compatibility. I would have been in contact constantly, striving for the attention of someone who clearly had no interest in knowing me. I deleted Nick’s number again, as there was nothing more to pursue.

There was nothing there to begin with. We didn’t owe each other anything. L.A. Affairs: Could I pull off a red bikini at 55?

My husband’s deep love helped me love myself As a woman in her 50s living in youth-obsessed Los Angeles, I was well aware of my age. Thankfully, my husband still gazes at me with desire and love. A couple of days later, I was at a girlfriend’s birthday dinner surrounded by girl bosses at least 10 years younger than I was.

The birthday star shared her detailed description of “My Person,” a description that read like a prompt for an AI-generated companion.

“At least 5 foot 10, medium-dark skin tone, dark hair. Medium timbre voice. Can’t be too masculine to dominate me, but not too passive that I’m always the one driving the relationship …” I chuckled, thinking back to Nick’s vents on dating. I watched the nods and affirmations of the young women at the table while I thought, “Where is she going to find this exact person?

” But a birthday dinner wasn’t the time for a lecture from a spinster. I was confident my friend would find her “person” in some form or another. A year later, I was on Larchmont again after finishing my latest Starbucks Rewards mission. Ahead, I saw a white Tesla pull over in front of Bank of America, and I knew immediately who was behind the wheel.

“Hey, are you single? ” Nick asked out his window, his expression changing as soon as he recognized me. He got caught. The author is a producer at a video game company.

She lives in Koreatown and enjoys espresso tonics. She’s on Instagram:chronicles the search for romantic love in all its glorious expressions in the L.A. area, and we want to hear your true story. We pay $400 for a published essay. Email L.A.

Affairs: It’s hot when a man drives to me. But would this new guy make the trek from the Valley?