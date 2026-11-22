Kyrie Irving scored 25 points and Cooper Flagg had 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Dallas Mavericks used a late 11-0 run to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-100 on Saturday night. Walter Clayton Jr.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving dribbles against Los Angeles Clippers guard Darius Garland during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026.

Kyrie Irving scored 25 points and Cooper Flagg had 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Dallas Mavericks used a late 11-0 run to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-100 on Saturday night. Walter Clayton Jr. added 16 points and Max Christie finished with 13, both off the bench, as Dallas began a back-to-back with a second consecutive win at home following an 0-3 trip.

Also read ‘Adolescence’ Breakout Owen Cooper Stars in New Beatles Music Video for ‘In My Life’

Brook Lopez scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half to lead the Clippers , who have dropped three straight overall and are 0-7 on the road. Rui Hachimura had 19 points, matching a season high with four 3-pointers. After the Clippers’ Kris Dunn hit a corner 3 that cut Dallas’ lead to 91-88 with 5:12 left, the Mavericks scored 11 in a row aided by two Los Angeles turnovers.

Advertisement

Flagg went 7 of 13 at the foul line, the first time last season’s NBA Rookie of the Year — an 84.2% free-throw shooter — has missed six in his brief career. The Clippers entered last in the NBA in rebounding, averaging 39 per game. They beat the Mavericks on the boards 54-52 but were outscored 20-19 in second-chance points. The Mavericks played their first game this season without starting forward P.J. Washington Jr., who sat out with an illness.