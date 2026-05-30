Kyrie Irving reveals how he feels about Knicks reaching NBA Finals — with shoutout to ‘bonkers’ fans

Kyrie Irving is looking forward to the NBA Finals.

The former Nets guard said in a Friday Twitch stream that he was “excited” to watch the Knicks in their return to the NBA ’s biggest stage, and gave a shoutout to the orange and blue faithful as well.

“The Knicks making the Finals is OD… a lot of those Knicks fans in New York are gonna go bonkers, man,” he said. “It’s gonna be one of those ones. You just gotta gear up for it if you’re on the East Coast, man. They done made it to the NBA Finals, they done earned their ticket, they did everything that they could in the regular season to prepare.

”Kyrie "The Knicks making the Finals is OD…Knicks fans gonna go bonkers man. Its gonna be one of those ones…They done made it to the NBA Finals, done earned their ticket…I'm excited to watch them too…Mike Brown leading the helm, Jalen Brunson great PG…great pieces around him"“I am definitely close to being over at 100 percent in terms of my ACL recovery,” he said on the Twitch stream.

“It’s been a while now…I’m so grateful that I’ve had the time to heal and just experiment with my body more on the court and off the court in the weight room and just pushing myself to the limit. ”Knicks celebrate after winning the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals on May 25, 2026 at Rocket ArenaThe Knicks, meanwhile, are waiting to learn their Finals opponent after sweeping the Cavs in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Thunder and Spurs will face off in the West’s Game 7 on Saturday night with a spot in the NBA Finals on the line. Knicks celebrate after winning the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals on May 25, 2026 at Rocket Arena





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