Kyrie Irving, Daniel Gafford Among 8 Mavericks on Injury Report Against Celtics

The Mavericks could be pretty short-handed against the Celtics.

Nov 14, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving stands on the court in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena.

Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Dallas Mavericks are in need of some positive momentum after bad losses. They lost by 39 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, then followed it up by losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, who sat their entire starting five. Sunday will be the second night of a back-to-back, and it will be their third straight road game, as they'll face the Boston Celtics.

Also read 3 Overreactions as Mavericks Suffer Embarrassing Loss to Short-Handed Cavaliers

Any time Kyrie Irving is back in Boston, it's a storyline to watch. His tenure in Boston was chaotic, to say the least, and there is no player Celtics fans despise more than Irving. With this being the second leg of a back-to-back, Irving's status has been one to watch as they manage his return from ACL surgery.

Daniel Gafford left in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Cavaliers with a shoulder injury, would return to shoot free throws and labor through a few possessions, and then would leave the game for good. Surprisingly, Gafford is listed as probable to play in this game with what they're calling a left shoulder stinger.

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Gafford is a tough player, but for him to likely not even miss any playing time after what seemed to be a bothersome shoulder injury is impressive. Nov 14, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford walks to the locker room with an apparent injury in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena.

Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectIt's not as busy an injury report as you would expect from the Mavericks for it being the second night of a back-to-back. Santi Aldama is questionable to play as he manages his return from knee surgery. His shooting in the frontcourt has been massive for a team that doesn't have a lot of proven shooting. Shooting guard Max Christie is doubtful to play due to a left ankle sprain.

He didn't play on Saturday, but he hasn't been a main part of the rotation since returning from a minor hip injury last week. Dereck Lively II remains out as he recovers from foot surgery. No timetable has been provided for his recovery. Tarik Biberovic is still awaiting his NBA debut as he deals with right heel bursitis.

For the Celtics, they're coming into this game healthy. First-round pick Chris Cenac Jr. is questionable to be active on a G League assignment, and two-way signees Devin Carter, Dillon Mitchell, and Amari Williams are also questionable. Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG