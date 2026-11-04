Kyoto University Identifies Four Cat Personality Types Including Infant-Like Shyness

Scientists at Kyoto University classify felines into four distinct personality types, revealing a unique group exhibiting shy curiosity similar to human infants.

Researchers from Kyoto University in Japan have identified four distinct personality types among domestic cats, challenging long-held assumptions about feline behavior. The study reveals that some cats exhibit a specific mix of shyness and curiosity around strangers that closely mirrors the developmental stage of human infants. This finding suggests that cat personalities are far more complex and varied than traditional stereotypes suggest.

Distinct Feline Behavioral Categories

Lead author Madoka Hattori, a cat researcher at Kyoto University, led a comprehensive survey involving more than 300 cat owners to gauge feline dispositions. The team analyzed responses regarding fearfulness, shyness, and sociability when cats encountered novel people or environments. Contrary to initial expectations that shy cats would simply avoid interaction, the data revealed four specific behavioral groups rather than a single spectrum of shyness.

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The first group consists of highly sociable cats that display little to no fear when meeting new people. A second category includes fearless cats that remain sociable but are less likely to actively approach strangers. The third group comprises fearful felines that consistently stay away from strangers as much as possible to avoid perceived threats. These three categories align with common observations of cat behavior in various social settings.

The fourth and most notable group features fearful cats that are still curious and likely to approach scary new things despite their anxiety. This specific combination of traits resembles the classic infant shyness seen in humans, where babies stare intensely at strangers but dart their heads away with coy smiles when caught looking. This ambivalence toward novelty indicates a sophisticated emotional response in felines that goes beyond simple fear or aggression.

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Demographic Influences on Cat Temperament

The research highlights significant demographic factors influencing which personality type a cat exhibits. Male cats were found to be more likely to display the infant-like shy-curious behavior compared to female cats. Additionally, cats that were born as strays showed a higher propensity for these complex behavioral patterns than those raised in controlled home environments from birth.

These findings emerged during broader experiments conducted by Hattori and her colleagues, who previously studied oxytocin levels to understand social bonding between humans and cats. During earlier work determining paw dominance in pets, such as Hattori's right-pawed cat Cedric Hanzo Hattori, the team noticed these contradictory attitudes toward novel stimuli. The observation prompted the hypothesis that general cat populations might share this specific type of ambivalence.

While studies on human babies show that both shy and non-shy infants are willing to approach strangers at relatively high rates, this pattern did not fully apply to the surveyed cats. The distinction in how cats process novelty versus how humans do underscores the need for species-specific psychological models. Understanding these differences is critical for developing accurate assessments of feline welfare and social needs.

Future Research and Shelter Implications

Hattori emphasizes that this research is only the beginning of understanding cat shyness and requires direct behavioral observation to validate survey results. Conducting lab experiments is difficult because cats tend to act very differently in laboratory settings or around scientists with clipboards compared to their usual home behavior. The environment itself can significantly alter feline responses, making standardized testing challenging.

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To overcome these logistical hurdles, the team plans to adopt a citizen science approach requiring close collaboration with cat owners. Researchers believe that having owners help collect behavioral observations at home will yield more accurate data. A researcher visiting a cat's home may itself change how the cat behaves, so owner involvement is essential for capturing naturalistic interactions.

The insights gained from this work may eventually help improve outcomes for cats in shelters by better matching animals with suitable homes. Understanding individual personality traits allows for more tailored care and management strategies within shelter environments. Ultimately, the study aims to encourage people to reconsider stereotypes such as dogs being friendly and cats being aloof, recognizing that animal personalities are much more diverse and complex than these labels suggest.